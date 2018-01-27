Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

The third Test between South Africa and India will resume on Saturday after the third day's play was suspended before scheduled close as the condition of the pitch was discussed on Friday.South Africa were 17/1 in their second innings, chasing 241, when, due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play. LIVE SCORECARD

"The on-field umpires, in consultation with the match referee, and after speaking with both the captains and groundsmen, have decided that the Johannesburg Test will resume on time on Saturday," International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on Twitter.

"The on-field umpires will continue to monitor the pitch, and consult the match referee should the pitch deteriorate further. The welfare of the players is paramount and two of the most experienced match officials are in charge of the game and will take appropriate decisions," it added.

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.