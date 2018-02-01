Live Score, India (IND) vs (SA) South Africa, 1st ODI at Durban

With the Test series now done and dusted, India and South Africa have shifted their focus towards the One-day International series, with the first match of the six-game series to be played in Durban on Thursday. India will be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, not least Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence. That, added to the fine win in the last Test at Johannesburg, make India at least equal foes if not better when they take on South Africa. With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series. (Live Scorecard)
In 28 meetings since 1992-93, the Proteas have won 21 matches, while India have only won five. Such a poor record will not sit well with the current team management that is intent on improving India's all-round showing in overseas conditions. Additionally, India have a very lop-sided ODI record at Durban. In seven ODIs against South Africa at this venue, since 1992-93, they have lost six with one no-result. India did beat England and Kenya here though, during the 2003 ODI World Cup, giving them an overall two wins in nine ODIs at Kingsmead.
What would you prefer more? A world number one ranking or a long-term goal of winning the 2019 World Cup? Well, I'll leave that for you to decide. South Africa and India vie for the number one position when the two sides meet for a six-match ODI series. India retained the top spot in Tests and could go back up in the colored outfit if they get the better of their opponents. Unlike the Tests, the One Day Internationals could be dominated by the batsmen. There is enough firepower in both sides to come out all guns blazing. The hosts will miss the services of one of their most reliable batsmen, AB de Villiers, who is sidelined for the first three games due to an injured finger. Faf du Plessis has mentioned that Aiden Markram will take AB's place in the middle order for the time being. Other than that, South Africa are a very strong side and will be eager to control the proceedings at home. India, on the other hand, will look up to the recent example of England in Australia, where the tourists overturned a Test series defeat with an emphatic ODI series win. All is in place for the visitors too, and they are a force to reckon with in the limited-overs format. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is in rich vein of form and will be striving to inspire his teammates. They are coming into this match after a thrilling win in the Johannesburg Test and will look to silence the critics once again. Expect a cracking contest in Durban!