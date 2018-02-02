India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Help Visitors Beat Hosts By Six Wickets

Highlights, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli hit a fine century to help India win the 1st ODI.

Highlights, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli hit a fine century to help India win the 1st ODI. © AFP

India displayed an all-round performance to outclass South Africa at Kingsmead to lead the six-match ODI series 1-0 on Thursday. Indian captain Virat Kohli (112) led from the front as he hit a fine century to help his team cruise to a six-wicket victory over the Proteas. Kohli, who scored his 33rd ODI hundred, also notched up his 3rd ODI hundred in four ODIs. Kohli was ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane (79) who looked in solid form as he hit his 24th ODI fifty. Kohli and Rahane also stitched together a 189-run partnership, a record at Durban for the highest third wicket partnership. For South Africa, Andile Phehlukwayo finished with the figures of 2/42. Additionally, India also recorded their first victory against South Africa at Durban since 1992-93.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis played a brilliant innings of 120 runs powered South Africa to 269/8 in 50 overs. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, South Africa openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla played cautiously in the initial overs. Amla didn't last long as departed in the eight over after getting dismissed LBW by Jasprit Bumrah. De Kock played a decent knock of 34 runs but he also was dismissed LBW by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 15th over. The hosts were giving away their wickets at regular intervals but it was their skipper du Plessis who ensured they reached to a modest total after hitting his 9th ODI ton. He was ably supported by Chris Morris (37) and Andile Phehlukwayo (27*) in helping his team bat the complete fifty overs. Kuldeep Yadav (3/34) and Chahal (2/45) were the star bowlers for the visiting team as they both took 5 wickets between them. South Africa has never lost at this ground while India will look to break this record. (Scorecard)

00:10 IST: Thank you for joining us for the live blog. Do tune back in for the second ODI on February 4.

00:05 IST: India win the first ODI by six wickets to lead series 1-0.

00:04 IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Rabada and Dhoni, on one feet, pulls it away for a boundary as India clinch the first ODI by six wickets. Yes, Dhoni did hit the winning runs.

00:01 IST: MS Dhoni is the new man in, will he hit the winning runs?

23:58 IST: OUT! Phehlukwayo gets his second, dismisses Kohli for 112. India need 8 more runs to win.

23:54 IST: India need 10 more runs in 36 deliveries.

23:53 IST: Hardik Pandya is the new man in.

23:50 IST: OUT! Phehlukwayo gets his first wicket as Rahane departs for 79. India need 14 more runs to win

23:44 IST: India need 14 more runs to win. It looks like the Men in Blue will get off to a winning note at Durban.

23:41 IST: Four! Kohli is taking the South African bowlers to the cleaners, hits Rabada on the up for a three-bounce four in the deep extra cover region.

23:39 IST: Virat Kohli scores his 33rd ODI hundred with a boundary through extra covers. What a way to bring up a century. He thumps his bat on the ground, he is clearly pumped up!

23:36 IST: Four! Full and wide from Phehlukwayo, Kohli frees his hands and slices the ball over backward point for a boundary. The Indian captain is closing in on yet another ODI hundred.

23:35 IST: India 236/2 (Kohli 91*, Rahane 76*) in 40 overs, need 34 more runs to win.

23:32 IST: Four! Short delivery directed at Rahane from Morris, Rahane tilts back and upper cuts the ball over the keeper's head for a boundary.

23:31 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Morris, Rahane frees his arm and clubs it over long-on for a maximum.

23:30 IST: Kohli and Rahane are helping India cruise to a victory here at Durban.

23:16 IST: Rahane scores his 24th ODI fifty. India 190/2, need 80 more runs to win.

23:10 IST: Aiden Markram introduced in the attack.

23:06 IST: Morkel concedes three runs. And it is time for Drinks!

23:03 IST: Morkel comes back in the attack. Captain du Plessis wants a wicket.

23:01 IST: SIX! Rahane comes down the track and slams Tahir for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket region. Beautiful shot.

23:00 IST: 100 run partnership comes up between Kohli and Rahane in the 31st over. India need 120 more runs to win.

22:56 IST: 30 overs gone, India 161/2 (Kohli 65*, Rahane 34*), need 109 more runs to win.

22:53 IST: Change of ball in the play. Faf du Plessis was complaining about it in the previous over. Kohli and Rahane nearing the 100-run partnership.

22:47 IST: 150 comes up for India (Kohli 57*, Rahane 31*) in the 28th over, need 120 more runs to win.

22:44 IST: Kohli and Rahane are keeping the flow of runs constant with singles and doubles.

22:38 IST: Virat Kohli scores his 46th ODI fifty. India 137/2 in 25.1 overs, need 133 runs to win.

22:31 IST: Four! Kohli reads the googly and guides the ball down the fine leg boundary. Kohli nears his half-century.

22:28 IST: Four! Duminy bowls wide and outside off and Kohli drives the ball past extra cover for a boundary. Top shot!

22:25 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Kohli and Rahane in the 23rd over.

22:20 IST: Rahane dances down the wicket and hits Duminy straight back over Kohli and with mid-off inside the circle.

22:19 IST: JP Duminy introduced in the attack.

22:13 IST: 100 comes up for India in the 19th over. (Kohli 29*, Rahane 12*).

22:10 IST: Four! Morris bowls wide of the leg-stump and Kohli just clips the ball as it rolls away towards the boundary. Poor, poor bowling from Morris.

22:06 IST: Four! Rahane makes room for himself and clubs the Phelukwayo length over extra cover for a boundary. Majestic the shot looked.

22:02 IST: Rahane slaps Morris straight down the ground, Morkel and Miller give a chase from mid-off and mid-on respectively and the former wins the race as he stops a boundary.

22:00 IST: Chris Morris to continue after the drinks break.

21:57 IST: Drinks!

21:56 IST: Phehlukwayo concedes six runs in his first over, good start.

21:53 IST: Andile Phehlukwayo is introduced in the attack.

21:52 IST: India 75/2 (Kohli 17*, Rahane 1*) in 15 overs vs South Africa.

21:42 IST: Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in.

21:40 IST: OUT! Morris bowls on the pads, Dhawan tries to flick and misses and Morries appeals for LBW as Kohli tries to sneak in a run. Dhawan (35) starts off late as he was searching for the ball, Markram, from backward point, runs forward, collects and hits the stumps directly at the non-strikers end.

21:36 IST: Tahir gives away seven runs in his first over.

21:35 IST: Four! Wide outside off, Dhawan, on one knee, cuts it with power behind square for a boundary. Tahir is dispatched.

21:34 IST: Imran Tahir is introduced in the attack.

21:32 IST: Four! Short and wide, Dhawan guides the ball over the keeper's head for a boundary. There is no stopping the left-handed batsman now.

21:31 IST: 50 up for India. Dhawan is looking solid today.

21:30 IST: India 49/1 (Dhawan 22*, Kohli 5*) after 10 overs.

21:29 IST: Chris Morris is the new bowler for the hosts.

21:27 IST: Pulled by Dhawan for a double. Short ball by Rabada, pulled away by the Indian opener. South Africa 49/1

21:18 IST: FOUR! Rabada, yet again, strays down the line, short in nature, Dhawan manages to get a glove trying to tickle it away. Runs away for four more.

21:16 IST: DROPPED! Rabada bowls a short delivery, Kohli trying to run down the third man, edges and Faf du Plessis at slips dives to his right but could only manage to touch the ball with his fingertips. Kohli survives a scare.

21:15 IST: Good length delivery around off from Morkel, Dhawan shuffles and drives it straight down the ground.

21:13 IST: Virat Kohli is the new man in.

21:12 IST: OUT! Morne Morkel makes the first dent in India's run chase. Full length delivery, Rohit tried to dispatch it for a maximum, miscued and the ball went high in the sky as Quinton de Kock completes a comfortable catch.

21:06 IST: India 26/0 (Rohit 13*, Dhawan 12*) after five overs.

21:04 IST: Four! Morkel bowls full on the pads and Dhawan slams the ball for boundary through square leg. He was in total control of the shot.

21:01 IST: Four! Rabada strays on the leg side and Rohit flicks the ball for yet another boundary.

20:59 IST: Four! Rabada bowls a short delivery, Dhawan stays back and pulls it with power behind square leg.

20:56 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Morkel, Rohit picks the length early and dispatches the ball over square leg for a huge maximum.

20:52 IST: Dhawan gets off the mark. Rabada bowls wide of Dhawan and he steers the ball through backward point.

20:50 IST: India 1/0 after the first over. Good start from Morkel.

20:46 IST: First ball, Morkel starts off with a good length delivery wide of off, Rohit watches it closely and lets it go.

20:45 IST: Welcome back! The play resumes, India need 270 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting for India; Morne Morkel opening the bowling for South Africa.

INNINGS BREAK

20:15 IST: And its over. South Africa post 269/8 with skipper Faf du Plessis being the star performer for the hosts. Credit to the Indian bowlers especially the spinners for curbing the run flow during the middle overs.

20:10 IST: Andile Phehlukwayo on strike for the final four deliveries. Rabada is run out as hosts lose their 8th wicket. South Africa 267/8

20:09 IST: OUT! Faf du Plessis departs for 120 runs. A brilliant knock comes to an end. An easy catch for Hardik Pandya. South Africa 264/7

20:05 IST: SIX! Du Plessis is upping the ante now for the hosts. A brilliant shot put away on the legside for a maximum. 50-run partnership up for du Plessis and Phehlukwayo. 16 runs off the 49th over. South Africa 260/6

20:04 IST: A fumble by Chahal. 250 up for hosts.

20:00 IST: SIX! Du Plessis hits a maximum on the long on. A great shot. Bhuvi has been hammered today. He has already gone for 66 runs in 9 overs. 11 runs from the 48th over. South Africa 247/6

19:59 IST: Rahane couldn't see the ball. The sun blocked the view of the ball. Du Plessis survives. South Africa 240/6

19:54 IST: 100 up for Du Plessis. Pure class. He has been tremendous throughout. Scores his 9th ODI century. This is a knock of high quality. It was a run-a-ball century. This is his second ODI ton against India. Took 168 minutes to reach his ton and hit 11 boundaries. South Africa 235/6

19:50 IST: FOUR! Du Plessis gets it through towards the two men behind the square. Bhuvi has been expensive in his second spell. Du Plessis is on 99 now. South Africa 231/5

19:45 IST: Single. Brilliant bit of fielding by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. If he had hit the stumps, du Plessis would have been walking to the pavilion. South Africa 222/6

19:40 IST: SIX! Rahane tries to get hold of it but fails to catch it. Well tried though. Phehlukwayo pulls it towards the deep mid wicket. South Africa 217/6

19:34 IST: Pandya bowling well. These dots will prove crucial during the Indian run chase. South Africa 210/6

19:27 IST: WICKET! Dangerous man Morris departs for 37 as Kuldeep Yadav strikes Clean bowled by Yadav. This was the breakthrough the visitors were looking. South Africa 208/6

19:26 IST: SIX! Morris turning the heat on the Indians now. He is a dangerous batsman, once he is set on the crease, he can wreak havoc and that's what he is doing. South Africa 208/6

19:23 IST: FOUR! Du Plessis hits it towards the deep mid wicket for a boundary. He has been tremendous today for the hosts. He has led from the front with the bat. 200 up for South Africa in the 40th over.

19:15 IST: FOUR! The hosts delaing in boundaries now. Fifty partnership up between Morris and Du Plessis for the sixth wicket. South Africa 187/5

19:13 IST: FOUR! du Plessis comes down the wicket to hit a glorious shot. South Africa 183/5

19:10 IST: FOUR! Pulled towards the leg side. Morris looks dangerous now. Bhuvi looks off now. Expensive second spell by him. South Africa 178/5

19:09 IST: FOUR! A good over becomes an expensive in the last ball. A superb shot driven towards the mid off boundary. South Africa 174/5

19:02 IST: Morris survives. No edge from the snickometer. Not out. South Africa 169/5

19:01 IST: FOUR! First three deliveries of his new spell has seen two boundaries already. Morris hits a great-looking pull shot. South Africa 165/5

19:00 IST: Bhuvi is brought back into the attack. Welcomed by a boundary on the legside. Bumrah gives the chase but the ball wins the race. South Africa 160/5

18:50 IST: FOUR! Bonus boundary for Faf. Lucky escape for him, inside edge does the trick. Seven runs off the over. But India firmly remain in control. South Africa 149/5

18:49 IST: Andile Phehlukwayo, Kasogo Rabada and Morne Morkel ar ethe next three batsmen for the hosts.

18:42 IST: Change of bowling as Bumrah returns. Long chat between Morris and du Plessis. Bumrah getting some good swing as Morris is trying his best to defend the balls. He is on 2 off 16 balls. South Africa 142/5

18:36 IST: Morris is off the mark after sliding the ball towards the legside. If India manage to get Du Plessis' wicket, India can then look to restrict the hosts to a low score. South Africa 138/5

18:30 IST: Hardik Pandya is brought back into the attack.

18:29 IST: Chris Morris is the new batsman for the hosts.

18:26 IST: OUT! That's one sharp catch by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Hosts are in deep trouble now. David Miller departs for 7 runs. Third umpire confirms the decision as the catch was clean. South Africa 134/5

18:23 IST: FIFTY up for South Africa skipper Faf Du Plassis. 30th ODI fifty for him. 5 boundaries for him. South Africa 132/4

18:21 IST: FOUR! Towards the square leg driven by Miller. Off to a mark with a boundary. South Africa 129/4

18:16 IST: WICKET! What a superb delivery by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. JP Duminy decepted by the turn. Clean bowled. Duminy departs for 12 runs. David Miller is the new batsman. South Africa 122/4

18:13 IST: Jadhav has bowled amazing, considering he is a part-time bowler. Gives away only four runs. The spinners have halted the hosts' run-rate. South Africa 120/3 in 25 overs

18:09 IST: Du Plessis is playing a captain's knock for his team. He is now on 43 runs.

18:06 IST: Kedar Jadhav is the new bowler for India. Gets welcomed with a boundary by JP uminy towards the offside boundary. Too easy for the left-handed batsman. South Africa 113/3

17:59 IST: Wicket: Chahal strikes again. Makram hit that quite firmly but straight to Pandya at mid-wicket who took a very good catch. That ball was travelling. South Africa 103 for 3.

17:58 IST: Chahal to continue. Kohli is back on the field. 100-up for South Africa in 20.1 overs.

17:56 IST: Two wrist spinners bowling in tandem at the moment. Kuldeep and Chahal would look to pick up a couple of wickets in the middle overs to choke the flow of runs.

17:53 IST: South Africa 95 for 2 after 19 overs.

17:46 IST: NOT OUT! Desperate dive by Du Plessis. Run out chance. Decision pending. Du Plessis survives a scare on 30 runs. South Africa 86/2

17:41 IST: Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack. A good first over by Yadav. A terrific delivery to finish his over. Only 2 runs off it. South Africa 85/2 in 16 overs

17:38 IST: OUT! South Africa lose their second wicket as Quinton de Kock departs for 34 runs against India. Chahal strikes as the batsman fails to read the turn and is out LBW. Aiden Markram is the new batsman for South Africa. South Africa 83/2 in 15 overs

17:32 IST: Bonus runs for South Africa. Dhoni fails to collect the ball and it races towards the boundary. South Africa 79-1

17:30 IST: NO BALL! Free Hit! Pandya forgets there's a crease and oversteps. No field changes. de Kock fails to make connection. He missed out on a freebie. Swing and a miss. South Africa 69/1

17:26 IST: Chahal is brought on to the attack to reduce the South African run-rate. Both de Kock and du Plessis rebuild hosts' after Amla's departure. South Africa 60/1

17:20 IST: A good over by the leg spinner. Four runs off his first over. South Africa 53/1 in 11 overs

17:18 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack. This is a good pitch to bowl on.

17:15 IST: FOUR! Hardik Pandya is welcomed with a good-looking shot by de Kock. The ball drives away towards the fence for a four. South Africa 49/1 in 10 overs

17:12 IST: FOUR! Three in a row for Faf du Plessis. Way too short by Bhuvi. No deep fielder as field restrictions on. Productive over for the hosts. South Africa 43/1 in 9 overs

17:05 IST: OUT! South Africa lose their first wicket as Hashim Amla departs for16 runs. Amla is stationary and the ball hits plumb on the pads. South Africa 31/1

17:02 IST: Injury scare for India skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli is getting some treatment on his knee. Hope its nothing serious as the physios take a look at the dugout. South Africa 29/0

16:54 IST: FOUR! On the up. Amla squeezes it straight towards the off side boundary. Wasn't a bad delivery by Bumrah. The third boundary of the day and Amla's first. South Africa 22/0

16:52 IST: Good stuff by Bhuvi. Only one run off the over. South Africa 18/0 in 5 overs

16:51 IST: Bongani Jele and Ian Gould are the two umpires for this match.

16:48 IST: FOUR! de Kock reads the slower ball and gives it the necessary treatment. The ball races towards the boundary for a four. South Africa 17/0 in 4 overs

16:47 IST: Bumrah bowling well and giving no room whatsoever to de Kock. He is now on 6 runs off 16 deliveries.

16:44 IST: Two runs. de Kock punches the ball towards the mid on region. The fielder chases it successfully and prevents a boundary. South Africa 13/0 in 3 overs

16:37 IST: FOUR! Beautiful straight drive by de Kock. Put away perfectly off Bumrah's delivery. Second over up. Cautious start for the hosts. South Africa 7/0 in 2 overs

16:36 IST: Jasprit Bumrah bowls the second over for the visitors from the Unigeni end

16:35 IST: First over up. Bhuvi maintaining his line and length. 3 runs off the over. South Africa 3/0 in 1 over

16:33 IST: First runs off the bat for de Kock. Pushed towards the off side for a single off Bhuvi's delivery. South Africa 1/0

16:32 IST: Play begins. Bhuvi to de Kock. No runs off the first two deliveries. South Africa 0/0

16:30 IST: India is out in the field. Openers Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock are out in the middle. India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins the proceedings for the visitors.

16:08 IST: Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

16:00 IST: South Africa win toss, opt to bat first.

15:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first ODI between India and South Africa at Durban. We are moments away from the toss.