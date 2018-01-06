Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: India Aim To Steady Ship

Virat Kohli-led Team India had a mixed outing on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa on Friday at Newlands, Cape Town. After starting strongly with their bowling and restricting the hosts to a modest 286, the India batsmen could not stand the steaming hot South African bowling attack as they ended the day at 28 for three. In India's 11 over burst during the final hour, the South African trio of Vernon Philander (1/13), Dale Steyn (1/13) and Morne Morkel (1/0) troubled the Indian top-order with bounce, seam and swing. Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 5 with Rohit Sharma (0*) on the other end when umpires called the stumps on Day one. (Live Scorecard)

Pujara and Rohit will have to produce their A game in order to build some pressure on the hosts by countering the pace and swing. However, the Faf du Plessis-led Team will look to not provide any reprieve. Murali Vijay (1) flashed at an away going delivery from Philander while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan (16) found Steyn's pace too hot to handle going for a pull shot on a delivery that climbed on him. Skipper Virat Kohli (5), who has had serious problems with moving deliveries on the 'fourth stump' found Morkel getting one to rear from back of the length with a shade away movement. Just like England tour of 2014, Kohli fished at the delivery to find Quinton de Kock gobble up the prize catch.

