Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: India Aim To Steady Ship

Virat Kohli-led Team India had a mixed outing on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa on Friday at Newlands, Cape Town. After starting strongly with their bowling and restricting the hosts to a modest 286, the India batsmen could not stand the steaming hot South African bowling attack as they ended the day at 28 for three. In India's 11 over burst during the final hour, the South African trio of Vernon Philander (1/13), Dale Steyn (1/13) and Morne Morkel (1/0) troubled the Indian top-order with bounce, seam and swing. Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 5 with Rohit Sharma (0*) on the other end when umpires called the stumps on Day one. (Live Scorecard)
Pujara and Rohit will have to produce their A game in order to build some pressure on the hosts by countering the pace and swing. However, the Faf du Plessis-led Team will look to not provide any reprieve. Murali Vijay (1) flashed at an away going delivery from Philander while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan (16) found Steyn's pace too hot to handle going for a pull shot on a delivery that climbed on him. Skipper Virat Kohli (5), who has had serious problems with moving deliveries on the 'fourth stump' found Morkel getting one to rear from back of the length with a shade away movement. Just like England tour of 2014, Kohli fished at the delivery to find Quinton de Kock gobble up the prize catch.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 2 pm IST (08:30 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
India vs South Africa 1st test Day 2
-
-
- Refresh
Right then. 15 overs left in the day. Close to 50 minutes left. Can India see out a wicketless period? How many can the Proteas pick tonight? The action resumes in a bit as Faf du Plessis has his teammates in a huddle.
There is plenty of movement on this pitch but did India really bowl well? Bhuvneshwar Kumar did, from one end but received no support from the other. Even the usually reliable Mohammed Shami struggled bowling into the wind and when he did get the chance to bowl from Bhuvi's end, did not get more than 1 wicket. Bumrah and Pandya were ordinary while Ashwin was hardly used. Had the team bowled as a unit, they might have restricted South Africa to 200.
When Bhuvneshwar started proceedings with the new ball, it seemed like South Africa would not even cross 150. But then AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis restored some parity before India struck back. At 142/5, they would have hoped to restrict the Proteas to under 230 but the last 5 wickets added more than what the top half managed. Even if you look at the last 3 wickets, 65 runs added is very useful.
Not quite sure how would both camps be feeling at the moment. Winning the toss but not even making 300. Or having had the opposition at 12/3, allowing the rest to rake up 274. Either ways, this is an we-are-always-in-the-game total.
W
Ravichandran Ashwin to Morne Morkel
OUT! LBW! That is a dead duck. Ashwin bowls this very straight and Morkel, who is well across his stumps to defend, misses the ball and is hit on the pads. So plumb that Ashwin does not even bother appealing. Saha appeals though and the umpire's finger is up in a flash. SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 286.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Dale Steyn
Full and straight, driven straight back but Bumrah does well to stop it with his right leg, deflecting the ball to cover.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Morne Morkel
A short ball, rising steeply, pulled towards deep square leg for a single.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Morne Morkel
On middle and off, pushed down towards mid off.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Morne Morkel
This one comes back in a long way, Morne feels for it but misses as the ball sneaks between bat and pad.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Morne Morkel
Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off.