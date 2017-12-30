Virat Kohli Back In The Groove As India Start Preparations For 1st Test

Virat Kohli got back into the groove as Team India started their preparations for the first Test against South Africa. The Indian skipper missed the One-Day International and Twent20 International series after after taking a break for his wedding to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. Kohli, who has been accompanied to South Africa by newly-wed wife, was seen doing some batting practice in the nets. India, who have been in fine form at home, take on South Africa in the opening Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 5.

India began a long 56-day tour of South Africa with the team landing in Cape Town on Thursday. Kohli was seen entering the team hotel with wife Anushka after the team landed in Cape Town.

Kohli has been away from cricket since the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on December 6. He got got married to Anushka in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11 and then held two grand receptions on December 21 (in Delhi) and 26 (in Mumbai) respectively.

India will play three Tests at Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg followed by six One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in a series that is being called a litmus test for both for Kohli as captain and the team in general.

India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but skipper Kohli had made it clear that they have "nothing to prove to anyone" during the upcoming South Africa series.

Indian teams over the years have struggled with the bounce that South African pitches offer, having won only two Test matches over the years. The best result came during the 2010-11 series, which India drew 1-1.