South Africa vs India 2018

Shikhar Dhawan's One-Liner Brilliantly Sums Up Yuzvendra Chahal's Match-Winning Spell

Updated: 05 February 2018 12:09 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal's maiden ODI five-for helped India bowl out South Africa for a paltry 118 at Centurion, their lowest ODI total at home

Shikhar Dhawan
Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan played a key role in India's emphatic win over South Africa in 2nd ODI. © Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal was the destroyer-in-chief, bagging a career-best 5/22 from 8.2 overs as India ran riot in Centurion. India crushed hosts South Africa by nine wickets in the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series. Chahal's maiden ODI five-for helped India bowl out South Africa for a paltry 118, their lowest ODI total at home. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 51 as India chased down the target in 20.3 overs. Following the match, Dhawan was all praise for Chahal and tweeted a brilliant one-liner to sum up the leg-spinner's performance.

After being put into bat, South Africa made a cautious start but after losing Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, they fell like nine pins. Chahal and his spin bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav accounted for eight of the South African wickets to fall with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagging a wicket apiece.

Chahal's figures were the best by any Indian bowler on South African soil, eclipsing Yuvraj Singh's 4 for 6 against Namibia at Pietermaritzburg during 2003 World Cup. It was a walk in the park for the batsmen as Dhawan (51 not out) helped himself to a half-century in company of skipper Virat Kohli (46 not out).

Lauding Yadav and Chahal, captain Kohli said he is confident that the two spinners can extract turn from any surface.

"The pitch was harder than Durban and the spinners used it. We knew we won't get grass on the pitch because when it's seaming, it can be anyone's game. We knew the wickets would be hard and dry and knew our wrist spinners can get it to turn anywhere. They just didn't give South Africa any chance," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

(With PTI inputs)

