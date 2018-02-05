Quinton de Kock Survives Despite Dragging Ball On To The Stumps. Watch Video

South Africa have had nothing going their way in the first two ODIs of the six-match one-day series. They have been completely outclassed and outplayed in the opening two matches by an immensely talented Indian side. However, in the second ODI at Centurion, there was a moment when Lady Luck shined on Protea batsman Quinton de Kock. In just the second over of the match, the wicketkeeper batsman dragged a Jasprit Bumrah delivery back on to the stumps but incredibly, the bails didn't fall and De Kock survived.

However, De Kock's luck ran out pretty quickly as his woeful form during the ongoing tour continued after he became Yuzvendra Chahal's first victim. The left-hander was dismissed for 20 after being holed out in the deep, following which the South Africans suffered yet another batting collapse.

Chahal was the destroyer-in-chief, bagging a career-best 5/22 from 8.2 overs as India ran riot in Centurion. India crushed hosts South Africa by nine wickets in the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 lead.

Chahal's maiden ODI five-for helped India bowl out South Africa for a paltry 118, their lowest ODI total at home. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 51 as India chased down the target in 20.3 overs.

Chahal and his spin bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav accounted for eight of the South African wickets to fall with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagging a wicket apiece.