South Africa vs India 2018

Quinton de Kock Survives Despite Dragging Ball On To The Stumps. Watch Video

Updated: 05 February 2018 13:01 IST

Quinton de Kock possibly had the only stroke of luck for South Africa who were decimated by India in the 2nd ODI.

Indian players were left shell-shocked after the bails didn't fall despite the ball hitting the stumps. © AFP

South Africa have had nothing going their way in the first two ODIs of the six-match one-day series. They have been completely outclassed and outplayed in the opening two matches by an immensely talented Indian side. However, in the second ODI at Centurion, there was a moment when Lady Luck shined on Protea batsman Quinton de Kock. In just the second over of the match, the wicketkeeper batsman dragged a Jasprit Bumrah delivery back on to the stumps but incredibly, the bails didn't fall and De Kock survived.

However, De Kock's luck ran out pretty quickly as his woeful form during the ongoing tour continued after he became Yuzvendra Chahal's first victim. The left-hander was dismissed for 20 after being holed out in the deep, following which the South Africans suffered yet another batting collapse.

Chahal was the destroyer-in-chief, bagging a career-best 5/22 from 8.2 overs as India ran riot in Centurion. India crushed hosts South Africa by nine wickets in the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 lead.

Chahal's maiden ODI five-for helped India bowl out South Africa for a paltry 118, their lowest ODI total at home. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 51 as India chased down the target in 20.3 overs.

Chahal and his spin bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav accounted for eight of the South African wickets to fall with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagging a wicket apiece.

Chahal's figures were the best by any Indian bowler on South African soil, eclipsing Yuvraj Singh's 4 for 6 against Namibia at Pietermaritzburg during 2003 World Cup. It was a walk in the park for the batsmen as Dhawan (51 not out) helped himself to a half-century in company of skipper Virat Kohli (46 not out).

Highlights
  • Quinton de Kock had the rub of the green go his way in 2nd ODI
  • De Kock dragged the ball on to the stumps but still survived
  • India crushed South Africa in 2nd ODI to take 2-0 series lead
