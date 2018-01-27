India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Play Resumes After Rain Delay

The third Test between South Africa and India will resume on Saturday after the third day's play was suspended before scheduled close as the condition of the pitch was discussed on Friday.South Africa were 17/1 in their second innings, chasing 241, when, due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play. LIVE SCORECARD

"The on-field umpires, in consultation with the match referee, and after speaking with both the captains and groundsmen, have decided that the Johannesburg Test will resume on time on Saturday," International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on Twitter.

"The on-field umpires will continue to monitor the pitch, and consult the match referee should the pitch deteriorate further. The welfare of the players is paramount and two of the most experienced match officials are in charge of the game and will take appropriate decisions," it added.

14:30 IST: Play resumes. Day 4, First Session

Elgar ducks a huge bouncer off Bumrah's delivery. 5 WIDES.

14:19 IST: Play to resume after rain delay at 14:30 IST

Update - play set to resume at 11:00am local time.

First session duration - 11:00 - 12:30.

Second session - 13:10 - 15:25

Final session - 15:45 - 18:00 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ajNPeVhjc8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018

The sun has just about showed up but the umpires are worried about a certain patch in the ground that is damp. Next inspection by 10:30 local time #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Tz9hXP3MpV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018

13:26 IST: Pitch inspection to take place in sometime. Official confirmation expected soon.

South Africa require 224 runs

India require 9 wickets



https://t.co/124Wndyr7P #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/cO8yFv2oT3 — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2018

13:06 IST: It is pouring at the moment with the covers on the pitch. It appears the match could be delayed. South Africa need 224 more runs to win.

13:03 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates from the fourth day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg

It's begin to drizzle now and the pitch is under covers. Awaiting an official update from the officials on the start of play #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/qOMuWZYalq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018