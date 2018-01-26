India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3: Poor Pitch Halts Play At Wanderers, South Africa Need 224 Runs To Win

 
South Africa vs India 2018

Updated: 26 January 2018 21:26 IST

Highlights, India vs South Africa: Poor pitch halted play at Johannesburg. © AFP

Poor pitch and weather conditions forced the third day's play to stop as South Africa ended at 17/1 at stumps in the third and final Test match at Wanderers. Mohammed Shami took the only wicket as he sent Aiden Markram back to dressing room cheaply. Earlier, India played with intent and gave South Africa a 241-run target in the third and final Test match at the Wanderers on Friday. At lunch, Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli took India ahead with their patient batting and added runs to the board. However, Rabada cleaned up Vijay at the stroke of lunch. In the second session of the game, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane scored briskly and extended India's lead. Both Kohli and Rahane looked solid but an absolute jaffa from Rabada struck the top of Kohli's off-stump leaving the batsman clueless. However, Rahane and Bhuvneshwar strung together a 55-run partnership as India inched towards the 200-run mark lead. Post tea, India lost Rahane early as he fell two short of his half-century but were steadied by some lusty blows from Shami which left the Proteas frustrated. While Shami clobbered the pacers for boundaries at will, Bhuvneshwar held the wicket from the other end. Shami, being too ambitious, pulled an Ngidi short delivery to de Villiers at deep square leg which put the onus on Bhuvneshwar to score runs. After Shami and Bhuvneshwar's 35-run partnership was broken, the Indian innings wrapped up quickly. While South Africa will aim to bat out the third day without losing any wicket, India will hope to put the visitors on the back foot by sending the opposition top order back. (Scorecard)

Catch the highlights of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 straight from Johannesburg

21:00 IST: It is stumps! South Africa 17/1 at stumps on day 3, need 224 runs to win.

20:55 IST: Stay tuned!

20:53 IST: Drama here! It has started to rain and the covers are being brought on.

20:52 IST: Commentators are of the opinion that the play shouldn't have been halted as the the ball which hit Elgar was a short delivery and nothing extraordinary.

20:50 IST: Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box is fuming as he says that if Indians had walked off in such conditions then they would have been called sissies!

20:47 IST: Play has been stopped now.

20:43 IST: Both captains are now meeting with the match referee to talk about the nature of the pitch and should the match be continued or not.

20:42 IST: The players are leaving the field and the on-field umpires as well. It seems the match referee does not want the game to be continued.

20:39 IST: Following a few nasty blows, the match referee is on the field to discuss the nature of the pitch with the on-field umpires. Real worries here.

20:37 IST: Elgar is yet again on the receiving end. The South African is not at all impressed with the pitch. Length delivery yet again from Bumrah and the ball picks up and hits the batsman on the helmet grill.

20:36 IST: The pitch is not at all favoring Dean Elgar. Bumrah bowls a length delivery, the ball pitches and moves a long way to miss Elgar's bat and hit him on the thigh pad.

20:34 IST: Jasprit Bumrah introduced in the attack.

20:33 IST: Four! Short delivery going down the leg side, Elgar on one foot, pulls it away for a much needed boundary.

20:30 IST: Shami and Bhuvneshwar are getting assistance from the pitch as the South African batsmen are struggling to score runs.

20:20 IST: Five overs gone, South Africa 8/1 (Amla 2*, Elgar 2*), need 233 runs to win.

20:07 IST: Hashim Amla is the new batsman in.

20:05 IST: OUT! What a delivery from Shami.Short of a length delivery from Shami, reared off the surface, which forced the batsman to poke at it and Parthiv behind the stumps times his jump and completes the catch.

20:00 IST: Mohammed Shami comes into the attack.

19:57 IST: Four! First ball boundary for Markram. In-swinger from Bhuvneshwar, Markram covers his off-stump, stands tall and flicks Bhuvneshwar for a boundary through the square leg region. Good start for the Proteas.

19:56 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is opening the bowling for India and Aiden Markram will face the new ball.

19:55 IST: Welcome back to the second innings of South Africa, they need 241 runs to win.

19:44 IST: This is it! India 247-all out, give South Africa 241-run target for victory. Philander dismisses Bumrah.

19:43 IST: Ishant and Bumrah out in the middle are frustrating the South Africa bowlers. Ishant is throwing his bat at everything to score some valuable runs for his team.

19:36 IST: Four! Ishant Sharma gives himself room, clears the front foot and clobbers Ngidi through the covers for a boundary.

19:33 IST: Jasprit Bumrah is the new man in.

19:30 IST: OUT!! Morkel gets the imporatnt wicket of Bhuvneshwar. India are nine down and lead South Africa by 233 runs.

19:22 IST: Ishant Sharma is the new man in.

19:20 IST: OUT! Ngidi dismisses Shami for 27. Short delivery from Ngidi, Shami pulls and de Villiers at deep square-leg takes a regulation catch.

19:15 IST: Not just boundaries, Shami and Bhuvneshwar are stealing quick singles which is keeping the scoreboard ticking. Brilliant stuff.

19:04 IST: SIX! Shami welcomes Rabada with a maximum over deep mid-wicket. It is like Shami is on a mission.

19:00 IST: Four! Length ball from Philander, Shami pulls and top edges the ball over the keeper's head for a three-bounce boundary. Crucial runs for the Indian side.

18:55 IST: SIX!! Length ball from Morkel, Shami frees his arm and sends the ball in the stands. Massive from the Indian.

18:52 IST: India reach the 200-run mark lead. Great batting from the Men in Blue.

18:48 IST: OUT! Morne Morkel gets the big man, Rahane departs two short of half-century. Morkel strays on the leg-side, Rahane looking to glance, feather edges the ball as de Kock completes the proceedings. India lead South Africa by 196 runs.

18:40 IST: Huge shout for caught-behind from Philander and de Kock but Faf du Plessis does not go upstairs as he is not convinced.

18:33 IST: 200 comes up for India as they inch towards the 200-run mark lead. Bhuvneshwar and Rahane look in top form.

18:31 IST: Day 3, Session 3 begins

18:12 IST: TEA | Day 3, Session 2 ends
Rahane and Bhuvi have stitched an important 50-run partnership to give the visitors a healthy lead as per the current conditions. The hosts' dropped two catches which will definitely haunt them later in the match. India 199/6, lead South Africa by 192 runs

18:07 IST: 50-run partnership up between Rahane and Bhuvi off 70 balls. Morkel has been bowling well but the batsmen duo of Rahane and Bhuvi are equally impressive. India 198/6

17:53 IST: FOUR! Bhuvi is just playing all the shots in his book. India are doing the right thing in accumulating as many runs as possible as there isn't much batting left after this. India 193/6

17:48 IST: DROPPED! Rahane dropped on 38 by Andile Phehlukwayo. Second catch dropped in a spate of two overs. This will certainly haunt the hosts later in the match. India 181/6

17:43 IST: DROPPED! Bhuvi dropped at slip by Deal Elgar. Bhuvi was batting on 15 in the 59th over. Morne Morkel is furious. India 178/6

17:38 IST: FOUR! Bhuvi hits a boundary, these are precious runs for him as it came off the top of the bat. India 175/6

17:37 IST: A 220+ score on this track should give us a result. India has the bowling firepower to trouble the South African batsmen. India 171/6

17:36 IST: Play resumes.

17:35 IST: Play halted as umpires deliberate on the pitch as Rabada's ball hits Rahane's bat handle. Virat Kohli gestures to the on-field batsmen to stay put. India 169/6

17:31 IST: Two runs. A good shot driven towards the long off. De Villiers saves a certain boundary with his good fielding skills. India 168/6

17:25 IST: India extend lead to 150. Rahane has to bat till the end to ensure India give a heakthy target to the South Africans. India 159/6

17:21 IST: 150 up for India as they extend lead to 144 runs. Rahane (28*) and Bhuvi (3*) are batting. India 151/6

17:14 IST: OUT! India lose their sixth wicket as Pandya departs for 4. Caught and bowled by Rabada. A superb catch. Wickets in quick succession for the hosts. What a way to start after the break for Rabada and South Africa. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the next batsman in for India. India 148/6

17:12 IST: Drinks. Time for both teams to strategise.

16:59 IST: FOUR! Wonderful shot driven towards the leg side boundary by Rahane. Gently pushes the ball for a boundary. This is his time to shine now. India 145/5

16:52 IST: OUT! India lose their fifth wicket as Kohli departs for 41. An unplayable delivery by Rabada takes the Indian skipper by surprise and gets bowled. Hardik Pandya is the new man in India 134/5

16:46 IST: FOUR! A sublime shot driven towards the onside boundary. The ball races to the boundary. A good-looking shot by Rahane. India 133/4

16:31 IST: FOUR! Rahane joins the party this time. The right-hander stays back and cuts the ball towards backward point for a boundary. India 123/4, lead by 116 runs.

16:29 IST: FOUR! Kohli takes a big stride and plays a beautiful cover drive.

16:24 IST: Rahane drives the ball towards long on. He will get 3 runs.

16:22 IST: Excellent running between the wickets from Rahane and Kohli. 2 runs for Rahane.

16:10 IST: Welcome back to the second session of the day. Ajinkya Rahane is the new batsman in.

15:35 IST: THAT'S LUNCH AT THE WANDERERS.

India 187, 100/4 (Virat Kohli 27*; Philander 2/21) lead South Africa (194) by 93 runs at lunch on Day 3

15:30 IST: WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strikes just before lunch. The pacer castles Murali Vijay for 25 runs. India 100/4, lead by 93 runs

15:25 IST: 100 comes up for India. The lead is now 93 runs. Virat Kohli 27*, Murali Vijay 25*

14:48 IST: FOUR! What a shot from Kohli. He comes a bit forward and drives Ngidi towards extra cover for a boundary. India 77/3, lead by 70 runs.

14:44 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli sends Kagioso Rabada towards mid-on for a boundary. India 71/3, lead by 64 runs.

14:32 IST: It's Drinks time at the Wanderers.

14:10 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from the Indian skipper. Kohli sends Philander towards deep extra cover region for a boundary. India 62/3, lead by 55 runs.

14:00 IST: Captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease.

13:58 IST: WICKET! Morne Morkel removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 1 run. India 57/3, lead by 50 runs

13:55 IST: Morne Morkel to Cheteshwar Pujara. 4 runs LEG BYES.

13:50 IST: Pujara sends Philander towards fine leg for a quick single.

13:45 IST: Ouch! Murali Vijay is hurt by a bouncer from Morne Morkel. Vijay throws his bat and limping. But he seems alright.

13:43 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man at the crease.

13:40 IST: WICKET! Vernon Philander strikes, KL Rahul departs for 16 runs. Poor shot from the Karnataka batsman. His horror tour ends. India 51/2, lead by 44 runs.

13:33 IST: 50 comes up for India. The lead is now 44 runs. KL Rahul 16*, Murali Vijay 15*

13:30 IST: KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are making their way to the middle. Kagiso Rabada is ready with the ball. Here we go...

 

 

13:25 IST: Wish you all a Happy Republic Day.

13:20 IST: KL Rahul and Murali Vijay will aim to extend India's lead in the first session.

13:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 3 of the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV. Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface." Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers". India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

