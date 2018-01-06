India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Kagiso Rabada Ends Rohit Sharma's Resistance, India 4 Down

Live cricket score, India vs South Africa: Pujara and Rohit will aim to take India forward.

Virat Kohli-led Team India had a mixed outing on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa on Friday at Newlands, Cape Town. After starting strongly with their bowling and restricting the hosts to a modest 286, the India batsmen could not stand the steaming hot South African bowling attack as they ended the day at 28 for three. In India's 11 over burst during the final hour, the South African trio of Vernon Philander (1/13), Dale Steyn (1/13) and Morne Morkel (1/0) troubled the Indian top-order with bounce, seam and swing. Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 5 with Rohit Sharma (0*) on the other end when umpires called the stumps on Day one. (Live Scorecard)

Pujara and Rohit will have to produce their A game in order to build some pressure on the hosts by countering the pace and swing. However, the Faf du Plessis-led Team will look to not provide any reprieve. Murali Vijay (1) flashed at an away going delivery from Philander while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan (16) found Steyn's pace too hot to handle going for a pull shot on a delivery that climbed on him. Skipper Virat Kohli (5), who has had serious problems with moving deliveries on the 'fourth stump' found Morkel getting one to rear from back of the length with a shade away movement. Just like England tour of 2014, Kohli fished at the delivery to find Quinton de Kock gobble up the prize catch.

Live action and updates of Day 2 of 1st Test between India and South Africa straight from Cape Town

15:27 IST: Four! Ashwin fends off a fierce bouncer down the leg side to collect his first boundary. Some skills from the South African bowlers, keeping the opposition on their toes at all times.

15:25 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in. Big challenge he has in front of him.

15:24 IST: WICKET! Rohit's stay comes to an end in the middle as he falls prey to Rabada's in-swinging delivery. Was beaten for pace as the ball angled in into the middle as the bat was late to come down. Rohit was trapped right in front of the wicket. India lose fourth.

15:16 IST: TWO close shaves for India! Kagiso Rabada appeals for a caught behind, gets nothing from Michael Gough, who shakes his head. Looks at Faf for a review but the captain is not interested. And then, Rabada bowls on the leg-side, gets a bit of carry as the keeper and captain go up in the air with the appeal but the umpire turns it down as the ball brushed the thigh pad.

15:13 IST: 50 up for India! Rohit Sharma looking to drive, edges the ball between the third slip and the gully for a boundary.

15:10 IST: Four! Morkel strays on the pads and Pujara stands tall, clips thorugh backward square leg. Welcome boundary for India as they are not coming easy.

15:08 IST: Rabada starts off with a maiden.

15:05 IST: Kagiso Rabada introduced in the attack. More fire-power from Faf as he is looking for a wicket. Three slips and a gully.

15:00 IST: Drinks. First hour of the day has been played and India are looking wobbly but solid. This session saw 13 overs being bowled with just 17 runs coming in India's favour. Philander, Steyn and Morne Morkel have been troubling Rohit and Pujara with bouncers and deliveries which are moving away. While the hosts showed brilliant display of bowling skills, India batsmen stood their ground and negotiated the attack carefully.

14:53 IST: Pujara plays Philander with soft hands towards backward point and steals a quick run. This is the first run Philander conceded in the day, off his 34th delivery

14:48 IST: Morne Morkel starts off with a decent over, concedes three runs. But the bowler did not fail to trouble Rohit with his bowling variations.

14:40 IST: Four! Steyn strays on the pads again, Pujara looking to guide it fine, misses but the ball takes a slightest of edge of Pujara's pads and beats the keeper enough to run away for a boundary.

14:36 IST: Cracker of a delivery! Philander goes wide of the crease and pitches the angled ball around off. Rohit looks to defend, gets beaten yet again and extra bounce took the ball over the stumps. Unbelievable from Philander. Rohit waers a nervous smile as he appreciates the ball.

14:35 IST: SAFE! Lucky to miss the edge as Rohit gets beaten. Full length delivery from Philander around off, the ball shapes it was so close to the outside edge.

14:30 IST: Four! First boundary of the day. Steyn strays on the pads, Pujara tucks it past short leg.

14:21 IST: First runs of the morning, Rohit guides the ball wide of backward point for two runs.

14:20 IST: Yet another maiden over from South Africa. India have been cautious in their approach so far.

14:16 IST: Three maiden over for South Africa in a row. Rohit Sharma has been rock solid in his defence while facing Steyn till now.

14:08 IST: Another maiden over from Vernon Philander. Cheteshwar Pujara on the other hand seemed itchy to get the first runs of the day.

14:05 IST: South Africa starts the proceedings with a maiden over and Vernon Philander comes in the attack to support Steyn from the other end.

14:00 IST: Right then! India resume their innings with Rohit Sharma facing Dale Steyn for the first ball of Day 2.

Proteas are out on the field as the Indian pair of Pujara and RG Sharma get ready to resume their innings. 28/3 #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries #SAvIND — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

13:30 IST: It will interesting to see if Rohit Sharma stands tall and plays his natural game and turn the game on its head.

13:10 IST: Both teams are ready for the second day of the opening Test. India still trail by 258 runs.

All ready for Day 2 of the Sunfoil Test at Newlands #SAvIND #FreedomSeries #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/KlbFT1NKpA — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st Test, Day 2 between India and South Africa straight from Cape Town.