India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Star As Visitors Outclass Hosts

The Virat Kohli-led team outclassed the JP Duminy-led team by 28 runs in the first T20 game at Johannesburg on Sunday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After India posted a competitive total of 203/5, the Indian bowlers stemmed the run flow from the very first ball and did not let the opposition score runs freely. While the South African openers Reeza Kendricks (70) and Jon Jon Smuts hit a few boundaries early in the innings to bring down the required run rate, Bhuvneshwar spoiled their plans by dismissing Smuts for 14. South Africa could not get their momentum going as captain JP Duminy (3) and David Miller (9) departed cheaply in search of quick runs. However, Hendricks and Farhaan Behardien strung together an 81-run partnership to give their team a glimmer of hope. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who went for quite a few runs in the match, broke the dangerous partnership and brought back the Indian team back in the game. Following which, Bhuvnehswar ran through the middle and lower batting order as he recorded a career-best figure of 5 for 24 and also became the first Indian pacer to take a five-fer in a T20 game. The second match will be played at the Centurion on February 21.

Earlier, JP Duminy, winning the toss, put India into bat and witnessed the Virat Kohli-led team tear apart the South African bowling unit early on. India were off to a flying start as they scored 18 off the first over. Rohit Sharma looked in sublime form but was dismissed by debutant Junior Dala for 21. Following the wicket, Dhawan (72) continued the onslaught as he scored boundaries at will. India captain Virat Kohli, who was dropped on 10, by Farhaan Behardien at long-on, could not stay for long as Tabraiz Shamsi bowled beautifully to trap him LBW for 26. After Dhawan's dismissal, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 29, 16 13 runs respectively to help India cross the 200-run mark. This is India's highest T20I score against South Africa. For South Africa, Dala finished the innings with figures of two for 47. (Scorecard)

Catch highlights of the first T20 match between India vs South Africa straight from Johannesburg.

21:30 IST: Thank you for joining us for the live blog. Do tune back in when India take on South Africa for the second match on February 21.

21:27 IST: And this is it! India win the first T20 match by 28 runs and take 1-0 series lead. What a performance by the Indian team.

#TeamIndia win the 1st T20I by 28 runs.



1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/60uU74zs8w — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2018

21:26 IST: OUT! Unadkat gets his first as Phehlukwayo departs for 13.

21:22 IST: Four! Well executed yorker from Unadkat but Phehlukwayo edges it past the keeper for a boundary.

21:19 IST: Bhuvneshwar is the first Indian pacer to take a five-fer in a T20 match.

21:18 IST: Run-out! India complete a team hat-trick as Dane Paterson is dismissed for 1.

21:16 IST: OUT! Chris Morris, the new man in, departs for a duck as Suresh Raina takes a good catch at long-on. Bhuvneshwar gets his fifth!

21:12 IST: OUT! Klaasen trying to ease some pressure, heaves the ball straight to Raina at long-on. Bhuvneshwar gets his fourth of the game.

21:10 IST: OUT! Hendricks looking to heave Bhuvneshwar for a maximum, top edges it and Dhoni takes a good catch, South Africa 5 down, need 50 off 17 balls.

21:07 IST: Four! Klaasen follows it up with a boundary at the third-man boundary. 15 off the Pandya over. South Africa need 50 runs in 18 balls.

21:06 IST: SIX! Back of a length delivery from Hardik, Klaasen smokes it straight down the ground for a maximum.

21:03 IST: Four! Full and wide from Bumrah and Hendricks slashes it over point for a much needed boundary.

21:00 IST: Heinrich Klaasen is the new man in.

20:59 IST: OUT! Chahal gets his first wicket in his last over. FLighted delivery from the bowler, Behardien miscues and Manish Pandey at long-on takes a good catch.

20:57 IST: Four! Tossed up delivery from Chahal and Hendricks pummels it over covers for a boundary.

20:53 IST: Virat Kohli is off the field and Axar Patel is in as the substitute.

20:52 IST: SIX!! Bumrah drifts on the pads and Behardien welcomes him back with a flat maximum towards deep square leg.

20:50 IST: FIFTY! Couple of runs towards the deep mid-wicket and Reeza Hendricks scores his maiden T20 fifty. What en effort from the young man. South Africa need 92 runs in 42 balls.

A couple from Reeza Hendricks brings up his maiden half century in T20I. Solid batting from the opener. Proteas 112/3 after 13 overs. 82 from 42 to win#KFCT20 #SAvIND #Madibaness #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

20:47 IST: Four! Short and wide from Unadkat and Behardien clobbers it for a boundary. These two batsman are taking the attack to the opposition.

20:44 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Hendricks. Chahal under pressure as he gets hit for the third boundary of the over.

11.5. A couple of boundaries from Hendricks brings up the 100 for the Proteas. #KFCT20 #SAvIND — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

20:42 IST: Four! Behardien reverse sweeps Chahal for a boundary as the ball beats the short-third man with ease.

20:41 IST: Four! Hendricks flicks Pandya with authority for a boundary.

20:37 IST: South Africa 79/3 (Behardien 18*, Hendricks 31*) in 10 overs.

20:35 IST: SIX!! Behardien dances down the wicket and smokes Chahal for a huge maximum towards sweeper cover.

20:33 IST: Four! Pandya goes full and on the leg-side, Behardien flicks the ball fine for a much-needed boundary.

20:30 IST: Chahal concedes six runs in his first over.

20:27 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced in the bowling attack. Starts with a couple of beautiful deliveries.

Update | SA 55/3 after 7 overs needing 149 from 78 balls.

Hendricks 24

Behardien 1#KFCT20 #SAvIND #Madibaness #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

20:25 IST: Four! Short and wide from Pandya, Hendricks shimmies down the wicket and upper cuts the ball over point for a one-bounce boundary.

20:23 IST: Farhaan Behardien is the new man in.

20:22 IST: OUT! Slower ball from Hardik Pandya, David Miller trying to go big down the ground, miscues and Dhawan take another comfortable catch. South Africa lose their third.

20:20 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Pandya and Miller top edges the ball to Bumrah at fine-leg boundary, who jumps in the air and throws the ball back in the field. However, when he jumped, his foot was touching the boundary ropes which negated the effort put in by the Indian pacer. According to the new law, you have to be in the field of play when you jump.

Airborne BOOM! How's that for an effort at the boundary ropes! #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dz4ubi4qiV — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2018

20:17 IST: Good start from Bumrah, gives three runs in his first over.

20:15 IST: Jasprit Bumrah is introduced in the attack.

20:14 IST: David Miller is the new man in.

20:13 IST: OUT! Slower ball from Bhuvneshwar, Duminy looking to go big on the leg-side, miscues and Raina runs back and takes a good catch. South Africa 38/2 in 5 overs.

WICKET | India get their 2nd wicket and it's the big one of Duminy, who goes for 3 caught by Raina off Kumar. SA 38/2#KFCT20 #SAvIND #Madibaness #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

20:08 IST: Jaydev Unadkat concedes four runs off his second over.

20:03 IST: JP Duminy is the new man in.

20:02 IST: WICKET!! Smuts gone! Knuckle ball from Bhuvneshwar and Smuts goes for an ambitious flick, only managing to get a leading edge. Dhawan takes a comfortable catch. South Africa 29/1 in 2.5 overs.

20:01 IST: Six!! Full from Bhuvneshwar and Hendricks just leans into it and deposits the ball over deep cover. Brilliant timing from the South African.

19:59 IST: Four!! Back to back boundaries for Smuts and South Africa, who are on their way now. South Africa 20/0 after 2 overs.

19:59 IST: Four!! A good length delivery from Unadkat and Smuts muscles straight back over the bowler's head.

19:55 IST: Four!! Hendricks with a lovely drive through covers, helps himself to his first boundary.

19:53 IST: South Africa 6/0 after the first over.

19:52 IST: Four! Bhuvnehswar provides width outside off and Smuts is off the mark with a boundary.

19:51 IST: Jon Jon Smuts and Reeza Hendricks are opening the batting for South Africa. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is opening the bowling for India.

19:50 IST: Welcome back! South Africa need 204 runs to win.

19:37 IST: India finish their innings at 203/5. Brilliant last over bowling from Dane Paterson, concedes just nine runs.

India finish with 203-5 from their 20 overs. Shikar Dhawan with a brilliant 72 to guide his side to a commanding total. Big chase needed from the Proteas as the target stands on 204. #KFCT20 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #Madibaness pic.twitter.com/P47M1FL3DG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

19:31 IST: Last over to go!

19:30 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Hardik Pandya off Morris.

19:29 IST: Hardik Pandya is the new man in.

19:28 IST: OUT!! Low full toss on the leg-side, Dhoni shuffles across trying to work the ball down the fine-leg, misses as the ball crashes into the stumps. Morris gets the danger man.

19:25 IST: India at 181 have recorded their highest T20I score at Wanderers.

19:23 IST: Four! Couple of steps down the wickets and Dhoni smashes Paterson down the ground for a boundary. Powerful hit from the former India capatin.

19:22 IST: Four! Full and outside off, Dhoni slices it past backward point with power as the ball runs away to the boundary.

19:19 IST: Manish Pandey dropped by Shamsi at short-fine leg for 20. The bowler is not impressed.

19:18 IST: Four more overs to go. Can India cross the 200-run mark?!

19:17 IST: Tabraiz Shamsi ends the match with figures of 1 for 37.

19:14 IST: Pandey gets three runs. He waits and cuts the ball late enough to beat short-third man. Exquisite timing from the right-handed batsman.

19:13 IST: We have got the India women's team at the stadium to support the men's team.

Weve got the cheers coming in from all corners! The Indian women's team enjoying the game here at The Wanderers #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Lx6DV41ITE — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2018

19:11 IST: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the new man in.

19:10 IST: OUT! Trying to paddle sweep Phehlukwayo, Dhawan (72) ends up pushing the ball to the keeper who takes a good low catch. India 155/4 in 14.4. overs.

19:09 IST: Four! Dhawan picks up the length and cuts Phehlukwayo with great power as the ball runs away to the boundary.

19:06 IST: Four! Short delivery from Dala and Dhawan punishes him. He moves onto 68. 11 runs came off the Dala over. India on course of big score now.

19:04 IST: Four! Dhawan, on one knee, slogs Dala for a boundary over long-off. What great power this man possess.

18:58 IST: Four! Dhawan welcomes Andile Phehlukwayo to the attack with a boundary on the leg-side. Full from Phehlukwayo, Dhawan leans forwards and guided the ball towards the vacant mid-wicket boundary.

18:56 IST: Safe! Shamsi bowls in and around off yet again, the ball spins away to miss Pandey's bat as he gets rapped on the pads. Huge LBW appeal from the bowler and the keeper but the on field umpire turns down the appeal. South Africa opt for the review but ball tracker shows that the ball bounced too high and clipped the bails of the stumps. While the review is retained, Pandey gets a life.

18:54 IST: FIFTY!! Short from Shami, Dhawan rocks back and pulls handsomely to notch up his 4th T20I half-century. The left-handed batsman achieved this landmark in just 24 balls.

18:53 IST: SIX! Tossed up delivery from Shami, Pandey leans forward and lifts the ball over the fielder at long-off for an 84 metre maximum.

18:47 IST: India 110/3 (Dhawan 43*, Manish Pandey 1*) after 10 overs.

18:46 IST: Manish Pandey is the new man in.

18:45 IST: OUT! Shamsi gets the big fish, traps Virat Kohli LBW for 26. Huge shout for LBW from the bowler, on-field umpire raises his finger but Kohli was quick to react and opt for the DRS. But the three red dots suggests that Kohli has to take the long walk back. The ball pitched in and around off and turned enough to beat Kohli's bat as he gets rapped on the pads.

18:43 IST: Four! Short delivery from Smuts, Dhawan rocks back and pulls it away with great power.

18:42 IST: 100 comes up for India in 8.2 overs.

18:41 IST: 50-run partnerhsip comes up between Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

18:40 IST: Jon Jon Smuts is the new man in.

18:39 IST: Four! Kohli leans forward and lifts Shamsi straight down the ground for a boundary. Magnificent timing for the Indian captain.

18:38 IST: Four! Shamsi provides a bit of width the very next ball and Kohli cuts it for a boundary.

18:37 IST: DROPPED!! Tossed up delivery from Shamsi, Kohli (10) goes for the big one and Behardien at long-on drops a sitter. Kohli gets a life! How much is this gonna cost the South African team?

18:36 IST: Change of bowling. Tabraiz Shamsi comes into the attack.

18:34 IST: Four! Wide of the off stump, Dhawan rocks back and cuts it past point for yet another boundary. A very good over from Morris ends with a boundary. The South African concedes just six runs from the over.

18:31 IST: End of the powerplay:

End of the powerplay and India 78/2 have been ruthless so far to the Proteas bowling attack.

Shikar 30

Virat 9#SAvIND #Madibaness #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

18:30 IST: Four! Dala provide a bid of width outside off, Dhawan cuts it away for another boundary. India are on a roll here. India 78/2 after six overs.

18:29 IST: SIX! Short and down the leg-side, Dhawan pummels the ball towards fine-leg for a huge maximum.

18:26 IST: Four! Over-pitched delivery from Dala, Kohli drives it nonchalantly for a boundary.

18:24 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan off Morris down the fine-leg. Short deliveries from Morris and Dhawan top-edges the ball past the wicket-keeper for the boundaries.

18:22 IST: Virat Kohli is the new man in.

18:20 IST: OUT! Raina (15) trying to heave Dala for a big six, miscues. The bowler calls for the ball, waits and takes a good catch. Dala is having a great debut.

3.5. WICKET | Junior Dala responds very quickly to Raina's power hitting by dismissing him for 15 runs and getting his second wicket. Next Man in, Virat. India 49/2#KFCT20 #PROTEAFIRE #MADIBANESS #SAvIND — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

18:19 IST: Four! Full and outside off, Raina makes room and slashes it third man for a boundary.

18:17 IST: SIX!! Full and on the pads from Dala, Dhawan flicks it handsomely for a maximum on the leg-side. India are on fire.

18:15 IST: Dropped and four! Raina looking to go for the big shot again but miscues. Behardien the fielder runs back, dives but fails to collect the ball as the ball rolls away for a boundary. Raina gets a life.

18:14 IST: SIX!! Short delivery from Paterson, Raina makes room for himself and clubs the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Welcome back Suresh Raina!

18:10 IST: Suresh Raina is the new man in.

18:09 IST: OUT! Short delivery from Dala, Rohit makes room for himself, trying to guide the ball towards the vacant third-man area, nicks and Klaasen takes a comfortable catch. Debutant Dala gets his first international wicket. Pumped up the South African is.

18:07 IST: Four! Short and lots of width from Dala, Rohit lofts it over backward point for a boundary. The South African bowlers have got their lengths wrong.

18:06 IST: Junior Dala introduced in the attack.

18:05 IST: India 18/0 after the first over.

18 runs from the opening over to India. Junior Dara to bowl the 2nd over from the golf course End #SAvIND #Madibaness #KFCT20 #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

18:04 IST: Four! Short and wide, Rohit cuts it over point for a boundary. Loose deliveries from Paterson and Rohit dispatches them and says thank you.

18:03 IST: SIX!! Paterson bowls short and Rohit pulls with great power for another maximum.

18:01 IST: SIX!!! Short and wide from Paterson and Rohit stands tall and clobbers the ball for a maximum to the third-man boundary. What a start from India.

18:00 IST: First ball -- Back of a length delivery from Paterson, Rohit shuffles and defends the ball comfortably.

17:59 IST: Dane Paterson is opening the bowling for South Africa.

17:58 IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are opening the batting for India.

17:55 IST: Both the team are out on the field and the national anthems for the respective countries are being played.

17:45 IST: Team South Africa playing XI:

17:38 IST: Team India playing XI:

#TeamIndia Playing XI for 1st T20I against South Africa. Suresh Raina makes his comeback in the eleven #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/OknbejnRoW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2018

17:35 IST: Team changes: For India, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to the team. For South Africa, Heinrich Klaasen and Junior Dala are playing as AB de Villiers is out

17:31 IST: South Africa captain JP Duminy wins toss, elects to bowl vs India.

South Africa wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st T20I against India #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/CIYhND1ub0 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2018

17:20 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

17:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20 match between India and South Africa straight from Johannesburg.