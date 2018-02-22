'Bring On The Series Decider': Says This Cricketer After South Africa's 2nd T20I Win

South Africa won the second T20I of the three-match series against India that helped them to level the series at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Although India got to a challenging total after losing wickets at regular intervals during powerplay, South Africa were up to the task as they chased the 189-run target with ease, riding on half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and skipper JP Duminy. As soon as Proteas won the second T20I match, South Africa's regular skipper in Tests and ODIs, Faf du Plessis took to Twitter and praised their team's performance. Du Plessis wrote, "Great character shown by a young protea team.well batted @jpduminy21 and @Heini22 .enjoyed @JDala3 bowling aswell.bring on the series decider."

Great character shown by a young protea team.well batted @jpduminy21 and @Heini22 .enjoyed @JDala3 bowling aswell.bring on the series decider — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) February 21, 2018

Earlier, Du Plessis was ruled out of the one-day series and the on-going T20I series against India due to a finger injury. Du Plessis sustained the finger injury in the first ODI that India won by six wickets. The South African captain took to micro-blogging site Instagram and wrote, "Thanx for all the kind messages.Not a result we wanted in the 1st game but a lot of cricket left in the series.Gutted to be out injured for the rest of the series with a fractured finger.looking forward to see some big performances from the men in green and gold."