Watch: Virat Kohli's Payback For South Africa Bowler Who Sledged Him

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli and Tabraiz Shamsi had a go at each other during India's 73-run win over South Africa on Tuesday. Shamsi was seen sledging Kohli during the latter's 36-run innings in the 5th ODI at St. George's Park. Not one to forget things quickly, Kohli indulged in some banter when Shamsi was at the crease."Chest pad? Shammo (Shamsi), you have a chest pad on?," the stump mic picked up Kohli as saying when Shamsi was facing Kuldeep Yadav. Kohli's tactics worked, as Shamsi, attempting a big hit, was dismissed on the very next ball.