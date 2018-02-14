Watch: Hardik Pandya Avoids Collision With Shikhar Dhawan, Takes One-Handed Catch

All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday played a key role in India's series-clinching win over South Africa in the 5th ODI. South Africa's chances of overhauling India's 274 for seven plummeted when they lost their first three wickets inside the first 13 overs. Pandya struck crucial blows by dismissing JP Duminy and AB de Villiers. Hashim Amla, who played a measured innings of 71 and shared partnerships of 62 with David Miller and 39 with Heinrich Klaasen, was run out by a direct hit from Pandya, effectively ending the home team's hopes. Pandya then helped Kuldeep Yadav get his fourth wicket, as he pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Tabraiz Shamsi, who skied the ball between long-off and long-on. Neither Shikhar Dhawan nor Pandya called, which almost result in a collision. However, Dhawan held back a step as Pandya has stuck out his hand to take a one-handed catch. He then smiled, saying "that was mine".