Watch: Virat Kohli's Six That Got The Cricketing World Talking

Virat Kohli continued his superb form, scoring his 46th fifty in the 4th ODI against South Africa. The India captain dominated the Proteas bowling attack from the moment he got to the crease. Kohli, who has hit two centuries in the series already, played some exquisite shots as he stitched together a 158-run partnership with opener Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli's 75-run knock comprised seven fours and a six, which a section of the fans described as the 'shot of the series'. The 29-year-old, who rarely hits the ball in the air, walked down the pitch on the third ball of 17th over to clobber Lungi Ngidi for a massive six. The pacer's good length ball outside off was launched straight back over his head and the sight screen by Kohli.
The cricketing world marveled at Kohli for executing that shot.
Making love to cricket, one shot at a time.@imVkohli! pic.twitter.com/xUSGgA3XSC— Nikhil ?? (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 10, 2018
WHAT A SHOT ??— V??a? Ks?l? (@imPriyaVK) February 10, 2018
VIRAT INCREDIBLE KOHLI ??@imVkohli #SAvIND ???? pic.twitter.com/OnbmclPqCT
That straight six by @imVkohli!! Shot of the tournament!! Just pure bliss to watch!!— Karan Bhatia (@taureankaran) February 10, 2018
Whatta Shot for Six runs. @imVkohli uses his high elbow position to perfection and launches it over bowler's head.— Mohammed Arif Khan (@mdarifkhan87) February 10, 2018
So pleasing in Eyes.
Really brilliant. #SAvIND
Holy damn @imVkohli that 6 !!!— Rishu Mehrotra (@gadget_mnky) February 10, 2018
Kohli was dismissed in the 32nd over off Chris Morris' bowling. Kohli attempted shot over cover failed to clear fielder David Miller, who took a simple catch.
After Kohli's wicket, Dhawan went on to score his 13th ODI century. The star left-hander became the only Indian to score a ton in his 100th ODI.
In the 34th over, lightning stopped play at Johannesburg with India on 200/2.