India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes Only Indian To Hit Century In 100th ODI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan slammed his 13th century in the 4th ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium. Dhawan, playing in his 100th ODI, showcased his pedigree with some exquisite strokeplay during 99-ball ton. With this feat, Dhawan also became the only Indian to hit an ODI century in his 100th match. The left-hander reached his hundred with a single in the 33rd over off Chris Morris' delivery. Dhawan's knock included ten fours and two sixes.

After winning the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli chose to bat first in the fourth ODI. Opener Rohit Sharma yet again faltered and continued his poor form. He was dismissed by Kasigo Rabada in the 4th over after the latter took a brilliant low catch dismissing the batsman for 5 runs. There on, both Kohli and Dhawan forged a stupendous 158-run partnership between them and stabilised the Indian innings. Kohli also slammed his 46th ODI fifty in the process and eventually fell for 75 runs in the 32nd over.

In the previous ODIs, Dhawan had scored an unbeaten 51 in the 2nd match at Centurion to guide India to a 9-wicket win over South Africa. He again went on to score 76 runs in the third game at Cape Town giving the visitors an edge in the series.