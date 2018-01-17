 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

MS Dhoni Could Have Carried On In Tests, Would Have Liked That: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 17 January 2018 12:57 IST

MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket following the drawn Test against Australia in Melbourne in 2014.

MS Dhoni Could Have Carried On In Tests, Would Have Liked That: Sunil Gavaskar
MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 © AFP

India are staring at defeat in the ongoing 2nd Test with South Africa at Centurion as they face an uphill task to save the match. The hosts yet again rattled the Indian batting top order as the Virat Kohli-led team was 35/3 after the fourth day's play. Chasing 287 for a win, India have already lost Murali Vijay (9), Lokesh Rahul (4) and captain Virat Kohli (5) in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel were batting on 11 and 5 respectively at the close of the day's play after an extended final session. The visitors now need 252 more runs to win the Test with seven wickets in hand.

Clearly, India could have been in a better position if they hadn't failed to grab the easy chances. Wicket-keeper Patel, who was included for injured Wriddhiman Saha, dropped Dean Elgar in the second innings and Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis in the first. They eventually went on to make big scores for their team.

Livid with the wicketkeeper-batsman, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar went on to say that MS Dhoni should not have retired from Test cricket. "If MSD (Dhoni) wanted to carry on, he could have carried on. Clearly, I think he might have had too much of captaincy (burden). I would have actually liked him to maybe give up captaincy and still stay in the team as wicketkeeper-batsman because his advice in the dressing room would have been invaluable. Maybe he thought that the best course for him was to not to be there," Gavaskar said during an analysis show ahead of fourth day's play in Centurion.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket following the drawn Test against Australia in Melbourne in 2014.

Gavaskar also heaped high praise for Saha and said that he was badly missed. "Wriddhiman Saha has been missed. There is no question about it. His keeping is at an altogether different level," Gavaskar said.

"Parthiv Patel though is a competitive wicketkeeper. He is a little fighter as we can see when he gets the bat in his hand. However, sometimes with the gloves, he can have a little bit of an issue", Gavaskar added.

"We saw with that missed opportunity (Elgar on Day 3). If we had gone for it and dropped it, then there would have been no issues. But not going for a catch does make you feel a little bit disappointed," he further said. 

South Africa are already 1-0 up in the three- Test series and are inching closer to the series-clinching victory at Centurion.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Parthiv Patel MS Dhoni Virat Kohli SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket Sunil Gavaskar
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni shouldn't have quit Test cricket, reckons Sunil Gavaskar
  • Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014
  • India are 0-1 down in the three-Test series against South Africa
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey
India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey's Message A Warning For South Africa Before Final T20I
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni Blasts Manish Pandey While Batting, Tells Him To Concentrate
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni Blasts Manish Pandey While Batting, Tells Him To Concentrate
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.