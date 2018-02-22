 
South Africa vs India 2018

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni Blasts Manish Pandey While Batting, Tells Him To Concentrate

Updated: 22 February 2018 21:50 IST

MS Dhoni looked visibly upset with his partner Manish Pandey and was also seen shouting at him angrily just before the second ball of the final over was about to be bowled.

MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey stitched together a 98-run fifth wicket stand in the 2nd T20I. © AFP

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour on and off the field. Very rarely have we seen Dhoni losing his cool but one such incident happened during the second T20I between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday. India were looking to finish off the innings on a high with Dhoni taking strike in the last over of the innings. The former Indian captain looked visibly upset with his partner Manish Pandey and was also seen shouting at him angrily just before the second ball of the final over was about to be bowled.

After being put into bat first, India lost a couple of early wickets that had put the brakes on the scoring. But Pandey along with Dhoni stitched together a 98-run fifth wicket stand to take India to a challenging total of 188 for 4 at the end of their stipulated overs.

Dhoni, who was slow to begin with, was dealing with fours and sixes in the later part of the innings that helped India recover from a poor start. Pandey anchored the innings well as he remained unbeaten on 79 with Dhoni, who got to his half-century in 27 balls.

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman took Dane Paterson to the cleaners as he took 18 off the last over of the innings. The 36-year-old hit the second ball for a six over cover which was followed by a couple of boundaries on the on-side. The fifth ball saw Dhoni take a couple that brought up his fifty and then took a single of the last ball to finish off the innings.

It was his cameo that took India to the total of 188 as Pandey at the other end gave him good company which gave the visitors more than a chance to clinch the series. South Africa, at the end got to the target quite easily as Heinrich Klaasen and skipper JP Duminy scored half-centuries for their side.

The three-match series is locked at 1-1 with a game still to be played on February 24 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will decide the fate of the series.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Manish Pandey MS Dhoni SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour
  • Dhoni was visibly upset with Manish Pandey
  • India lost the second T20I vs South Africa
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Slams 2nd T20I Half-Century, Twitter Goes Crazy
