South Africa vs India 2018

Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled After Getting Out For A First-Ball Duck

Updated: 22 February 2018 11:20 IST

Sent into bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck in the second over of the match by Junior Dala.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Junior Dala in the second T20I at Centurion. © AFP

South Africa rode on captain JP Duminy and wicket keeper Heinrich Klaasen's blistering half-centuries to ease past India by six wickets in the second T20 International (T20I) at Centurion on Wednesday. By virtue of this win, the hosts have kept themselves alive in the three-match T20I series. Sent into bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck in the second over of the match by Junior Dala. The South African pacer had bowled a good length delivery in and around off that came back in sharply and rapped Rohit on the pads as he could not get his bat down in time. While Twitter trolled Rohit for getting out early in the match, the Indian opener registered an unwanted record to his name.

After being dismissed for a duck, Rohit now has the most number of ducks by an Indian in T20I, 4. He is followed by former India pacer Ashish Nehra and Yusuf Pathan, who are both tied on 3.

While former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey strung together an unbeaten 98-run partnership to help India reach a respectable total of 188/4, Twitterati was in no mood to leave the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain alone as they were quick to react to Rohit's dismissal.

Apart from having an unwanted record to his name, the 30-year-old batsman also joined the list of the Indian openers who have scored golden ducks in T20Is. Other batsman to feature in the list are Murali Vijay (vs South Africa in 2010), Ajinkya Rahane (vs Pakistan in 2016) and KL Rahul (vs Zimbabwe in 2016).

India will take on South Africa for the third and final T20I on February 24 at Newlands, Cape Town, where both the teams will give their best to win the series.

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored a golden duck in the 2nd T20I vs South Africa
  • Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the second over of the match
  • South Africa beat India by six wickets in the 2nd T20I
