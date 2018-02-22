Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled After Getting Out For A First-Ball Duck

South Africa rode on captain JP Duminy and wicket keeper Heinrich Klaasen's blistering half-centuries to ease past India by six wickets in the second T20 International (T20I) at Centurion on Wednesday. By virtue of this win, the hosts have kept themselves alive in the three-match T20I series. Sent into bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck in the second over of the match by Junior Dala. The South African pacer had bowled a good length delivery in and around off that came back in sharply and rapped Rohit on the pads as he could not get his bat down in time. While Twitter trolled Rohit for getting out early in the match, the Indian opener registered an unwanted record to his name.
After being dismissed for a duck, Rohit now has the most number of ducks by an Indian in T20I, 4. He is followed by former India pacer Ashish Nehra and Yusuf Pathan, who are both tied on 3.
While former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey strung together an unbeaten 98-run partnership to help India reach a respectable total of 188/4, Twitterati was in no mood to leave the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain alone as they were quick to react to Rohit's dismissal.
Rohit Sharma is back to his best....His golden duck yet again proves that his talent is as rare as Aalia Bhat's mind. #INDvsSA— Sameer Sharma (@samsmj77) February 21, 2018
What was Hardik Pandya favourite cartoon series in Childhood ?— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) February 13, 2018
Duck-Tales !!#INDvSA #SAvIND
Rohit Sharma #Pandya
Batsman Off day #RohitSharma golden duck.Bowler off day #Chahal half century.#INDvsSA— Manoj Kumar Parija (@manoj_parija) February 21, 2018
Rohit Sharma gone on golden duck— Akshay (@Akkiontop) February 21, 2018
Me - pic.twitter.com/0adwpL6dap
#RohitSharma's "Golden Duck" is the only Gold he got from this series....#INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA— Akshay mane (@akashaymane) February 21, 2018
Apart from having an unwanted record to his name, the 30-year-old batsman also joined the list of the Indian openers who have scored golden ducks in T20Is. Other batsman to feature in the list are Murali Vijay (vs South Africa in 2010), Ajinkya Rahane (vs Pakistan in 2016) and KL Rahul (vs Zimbabwe in 2016).
India will take on South Africa for the third and final T20I on February 24 at Newlands, Cape Town, where both the teams will give their best to win the series.