South Africa vs India 2018

India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Orchestrate Team Hat-Trick In India's Win

Updated: 19 February 2018 13:48 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on the verge of an individual hat-trick, but that didn't quite work out.

MS Dhoni ensured a 'team hat-trick' with the fine run-out. © BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 Internationals but he missed the chance. Bhuvneshwar dismissed South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen and then sent Chris Morris packing off the next ball. The crowd started cheering for Bhuvneshwar as he started the run-up for the hat-trick ball but the Proteas' No. 9 batsman Dane Paterson punched the ball towards backward point and ran for a single, denying the Indian pacer a hat-trick.

But Dhoni didn't disappoint the fans as he collected the throw from Hardik Pandya and dismantled the stumps as Paterson came back for a second run. Though Bhuvneshwar missed out on a hat-trick, Dhoni ensured a 'team hat-trick' with the fine run-out.

Here's how twitterati hailed Virat Kohli's men's team hat-trick:

Bhuvneshwar claimed 5 for 24 in India's 28-run win against South Africa in the first T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

With this bowling stats, Bhuvneshwar also became the first Indian bowler to take five wickets in all three formats. The Indian pacer has claimed five wickets four times in Tests and once each in ODIs and T20Is.

He is also the second Indian bowler to take five-for in T20Is after Yuzuvendra Chahal's 6/25 against England in February 2017.

Bhuvneshwar's 5/24 are the third-best bowling figures against South Africa. Pakistan's Umar Gul (5/6) in 2013 in Centurion and Netherlands' Ahsan Malik (5/19) in 2014 in Chittagong are the other two best figures.

