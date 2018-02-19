India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Orchestrate Team Hat-Trick In India's Win

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 Internationals but he missed the chance. Bhuvneshwar dismissed South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen and then sent Chris Morris packing off the next ball. The crowd started cheering for Bhuvneshwar as he started the run-up for the hat-trick ball but the Proteas' No. 9 batsman Dane Paterson punched the ball towards backward point and ran for a single, denying the Indian pacer a hat-trick.

But Dhoni didn't disappoint the fans as he collected the throw from Hardik Pandya and dismantled the stumps as Paterson came back for a second run. Though Bhuvneshwar missed out on a hat-trick, Dhoni ensured a 'team hat-trick' with the fine run-out.

Here's how twitterati hailed Virat Kohli's men's team hat-trick:

No @BhuviOfficial hat trick ...????



But team hat trick .....



Love u guys....???????? — Hari (@sudhanjothi4873) February 18, 2018

That's hat-trick!!! But its for team not for Bhuvi!!! Well bowl boy!!! — Virat kohli (@KohliFanteam) February 18, 2018

Three Wickets In Three deliveries now!!

Team Hattrick It Is!??????

SA have surrendered now!

Ek hi over mein "Loot Gaye"...

Poor Paterson Gets Run out- How unlucky he has been in this match ???? — SIDDHESH JADHAV (@Siddhesh056) February 18, 2018

Bhubaneswar ki bowling aur Ms ka Fielding — Kumar Abhishek (@Abhisheks567) February 18, 2018

Bhuvneshwar claimed 5 for 24 in India's 28-run win against South Africa in the first T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

With this bowling stats, Bhuvneshwar also became the first Indian bowler to take five wickets in all three formats. The Indian pacer has claimed five wickets four times in Tests and once each in ODIs and T20Is.

He is also the second Indian bowler to take five-for in T20Is after Yuzuvendra Chahal's 6/25 against England in February 2017.