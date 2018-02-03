India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Reveals Reason Behind Special Celebration After 33rd Hundred

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has often stated that his aggressive nature helps bring out the best in him. As several bowlers across the world have now found out, on-field confrontation pumps up Kohli like nothing else. The stylish right-hander is always involved in the game, celebrating the team's success with as much enthusiasm as a personal milestone. On Thursday, Kohli notched up his 33rd ODI hundred to power India to a convincing six-wicket win over South Africa in the series opener. His celebration after his high-quality ton, however, had a distinct edge to it. In the post-match presentation, the 29-year-old revealed the reason behind his aggressive celebration.