Prime Minister Narendra Modihosted the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence for breakfast on Monday. PM Modi treated Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to 'churma' while he also fulfilled a promise that he had made to star shuttler PV Sindhu before the Olympics. The Prime Minister had promised Sindhu that he would have an ice-cream with her if she wins a medal at the Tokyo Games. Sindhu, after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final, came back strongly to outclass China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match.

See the images here:

"Bonding over churma! PM Shri Narendra Modi and @Neeraj_chopra1 share a lighter moment," a tweet read.

Bonding over churma!



PM Shri Narendra Modi and @Neeraj_chopra1 share a lighter moment.

The men's hockey team, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games to end the country's 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in the sport, presented PM Modi with an autographed hockey stick.

Moment of a life time!



Men's Hockey Team presents PM Shri Narendra Modi with autographed hockey.

The wrestling contingent who won two medals at the Summer Games were also present at the PM's residence in Delhi on Sunday.

PM with Pehalwaans!



PM Shri Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian Wrestling team that went to the Olympics.

At the Tokyo Games, India registered its best-ever medal haul with seven medals, including a gold in javelin throw.

Neeraj Chopra, with a throw of 87.58m won the gold medal in men's javelin final, became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu with a total lift 202kg (87kg+115kg) won the silver medal.

Men's hockey team edged out Germany in a thrilling bronze medal match to earn a podium finish.

Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia won silver and bronze respectively in men's freestyle wrestling.

Lovlina Borgohain was the only Indian boxer to win a medal (bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics.

The athletes, who were part of the Tokyo Olympics, were also invited to the Red Fort on Sunday for the Independence Day celebrations.