John Cena turned heel after being the 'Hero' of WWE for 20 years and 'surrendered' his soul to The Rock. In a bid to become a 17-time World Champion, Cena will now take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 41. As per multiple reports, a 17 time female WWE champion will be joining them as their 'Third Man' of the alliance. Many fans linked the heel turn of John Cena with Hulk Hogan as these two were baby faces of the company, before embracing the dark side. Hulk Hogan transformed into an iconic character at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996.

Following Hogan's transformation, he was revealed as the 'Third Man' of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's group. In John Cena and The Rock's case, Charlotte Flair might be the 'Third Man'.

Charlotte Flair is a 17 time WWE Champion and is set to fight for the championship at the upcoming Wrestlemania 41 and she might face Tiffany Straton after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Recently, Flair posted a photo with The Final Boss on her instagram, hinting at a possible alliance with the Cenation Leader and The Final Boss.

The Rock is a member of the board of directors of TKO and he can easily help Charlotte Flair to become the 17-time WWE World Champion. Flair needs to follow Cena's footsteps to gain an advantage over her rival.

Can Charlotte Flair follow John Cena's footsteps?

John Cena has been the face of WWE for a long time, apart from being the fan favourite in the ring. He has made major contributions through his work for the Make-a-wish foundation.

Speaking to DAZN in 2021, Charlotte said Cena had been an inspiration for her and his Make - a -wish foundation motivated her. Flair aimed to be the female Cena in WWE.

Flair said "He's John Cena. I am a talent in the same company as him. Not even as a peer but as a co-worker, and I still say it like that. He is John Cena. Yes, I want to be the female John Cena. And if people say that, then I am going to continue, even if I don't feel like I have gotten there yet, but I am going to continue to work as hard and feel that I want to be that way with everything I do."