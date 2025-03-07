Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the 6th Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Para Games at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The four-day sporting event celebrates the remarkable resilience and achievements of para-athletes from India's leading Oil & Gas Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Addressing the gathering, The Minister lauded the spirit of determination and perseverance displayed by the athletes and emphasized the need for fostering inclusive platforms that empower para-athletes to excel.

“The ONGC Para Games is a shining example of a participatory approach to inclusivity and development. With every edition, these Games are growing stronger, attracting more participation and greater recognition. I am delighted to see that this year, over 350 para-athletes from various oil and gas PSUs are competing, showcasing their strength, skill, and unyielding spirit,” said the Minister.

Puri further remarked that the stories of grit and triumph behind each athlete's journey serve as an inspiration for all. “These achievements are not just about medals; they represent an indomitable will to succeed. I am confident that each participant will take away invaluable experiences, stronger camaraderie, and an even greater drive to achieve excellence in all walks of life,” he added.

Recognising ONGC's pioneering role in organising Para Games among PSUs, Puri urged other corporations to take proactive initiatives in promoting sports and social inclusivity.

The ONGC Para Games, organized in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India, has seen exponential growth over the years. The first edition in 2017 witnessed 120 ONGC employees competing across multiple disciplines, including athletics, badminton, table tennis, and wheelchair races.

Several para-athletes from ONGC and its partner PSUs have gone on to represent India at the Paralympics, bringing laurels to the nation. The continued success of the ONGC Para Games underscores the rising prominence and recognition of para-sports in India.

The 6th ONGC Para Games will conclude on Sunday, with athletes vying for top honours across multiple sporting categories.

