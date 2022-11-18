With India set to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the cusp of achieving a huge record in the shortest format of the game. If he takes four wickets against New Zealand in the series, Bhuvneshwar will become the bowler with the most wickets in a calendar year. So far in 2022, he has bagged 36 wickets in 30 matches. Ireland's Joshua Brian Little holds the record for taking the most wickets in a calendar year.

Little, who had an impressive T20 World Cup campaign, has bagged 39 wickets in 2022.

During the T20 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar became India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the shortest format.

Overall, Bhuvneshwar has scalped 89 wickets in the shortest format of the game. He has played 85 T20Is for Team India.

India will play three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs, against the Kiwis.

The first T20I will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday, November 18.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner.