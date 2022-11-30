India's ODI series against New Zealand came to a tame end after the last third match of the series was also abandoned due to rain. The hosts took the series 1-0 by virtue of winning the first ODI. Kane Williamson's team was on track to win the final match of the series too after a lacklustre performance by Shikhar Dhawan's team with the bat.

The T20I series was also marred by rain and it was won by India in the end.

Speaking about the road ahead for the Indian team as it prepares for the ODI World Cup next year, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan stressed on the need for the team to play more on Asian wickets as the tournament will be held entirely in India.

"In Bangladesh, all senior players will be back. That will be a more practical journey towards the World Cup. All the seniors are going to be back in the side. More Asian wickets is a more practical journey to the World Cup for us.

"It is important to pick up the details, like where to pitch the ball and the lengths. We are a young unit, and they must have learnt about bowling in the good-length areas. We were on the shorter side. Also, taking the partnerships deep, especially when it's overcast," Dhawan was quoted as saying after the third ODI against New Zealand.

India co-hosted the 50-over World Cup last in 2011 and it was also the year when Indian won the trophy, their second world title in the format.

India has not won an ICC trophy since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013 and next year's tournament presents a great chance to Rohit Sharma's team to bring home some silverware.

