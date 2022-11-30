New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... The Run Chase ...
The onus will be on Deepak Chahar and co. to get some early inroads for India while New Zealand would want to keep wickets in hand at the start and take the chase forward once it gets easier to bat. Will India level the series or will it be New Zealand to clinch the series 2-0? Chase coming up in a bit…
New Zealand bowled well at the start but were unable to take full advantage of the conditions on offer, managing to pick up just one wicket in the first ten overs. However, they clawed their way back into the game in the middle overs as they kept picking wickets at regular intervals which did not allow India to get away with any partnerships. Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne were the stars with the ball for New Zealand taking 3 wickets each while Tim Southee chipped in with 2 wickets. To back their bowling, New Zealand were clinical in the field too.
So, India fail to bat the entire quota of 50 overs as they are bowled out for 219. New Zealand will certainly be the happier side at the halfway mark. Sent into bat first, India got off to a cautious start in their batting effort. They did a great job of seeing off the new ball in testing conditions. At 85-2, India were going along nicely with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle. However, once the latter was dismissed, India lost their way and were reduced to 149-6. India had a couple of partnerships but nothing substantial as batters failed to make it count despite getting starts. With contributions from Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar, India have something to bowl at.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shorter one and on off, Washington Sundar looks to play at it but misses. A loud appeal and the finger goes up. Washington Sundar decides to review it. Ultra Edge shows a spike and India are bowled out for 219!
47.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Washington Sundar eases it to mid on.
47.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over. On a length and on off, Washington Sundar pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a massive six. This brings fifty up for Washington Sundar!
46.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one angling it into the batter, Umran Malik defends it to mid off.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Shorer one and on middle, Umran Malik looks to pull it but misses.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Umran Malik defends it to mid off.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
Umran Malik is the next man in.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Fuller and on middle, Arshdeep Singh looks to play at it but misses and the ball hits his pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up. Arshdeep Singh decides to review. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Arshdeep Singh makes his way back into the hut.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Washington Sundar taps it to covers for one.
Will Mitchell Santner continue? No, Daryl Mitchell replaces him.
45.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well connected. Back of a length and on off, Arshdeep Singh pulls it hard and over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
45.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter again, outside off. Singh looks to slap it but misses.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Singh lets it go.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Singh looks to play at it but misses. Close!
45.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Singh eases it to mid on.
45.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Singh defends it out solidly.
