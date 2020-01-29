 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India: "Didn't Know What To Expect," Says Rohit Sharma On India's Super Over Win

Updated: 29 January 2020 20:23 IST

Rohit Sharma top-scored for India and then hit two sixes off the last two deliveries of the Super Over to win a thrilling match for India.

New Zealand vs India: "Didn
Rohit Sharma hits the winning six in the Super Over against New Zealand. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who had struggled in the first two matches, stood up and delivered in the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. After scoring a blistering 65, he went on to hit 15 off four balls in the deciding Super Over as India chased down the 18-run target. This was the first time India played a Super Over and man-of-the-match Rohit said that he did not know what to expect when he went out to bat with KL Rahul.

"Never batted in a Super Over before. I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over," he said after the match.

The latter turned out to be the winning formula for India, as they only managed one boundary in the first four balls.

But, with 10 runs needed off the last two deliveries, Rohit Sharma lived up to his billing as a six-hitting monster, sending Tim Southee flying over long-on and long-off to seal India's first ever T20I series win in New Zealand, as well as a successful first Super Over experience.

But it wasn't just the Super Over where Rohit shone. The opener gave India a blistering start, and with Virat Kohli's 27-ball 38 being India's next best individual performance with the bat, Rohit's 65 off 40 deliveries was even more crucial as India posted a competitive 179. Kane Williamson, with a 48-ball 98, almost won it for New Zealand, but Shami's superb last over meant the match ended in a tie and was decided by the Super Over.

"The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while," Rohit said about his knock.

"I wanted to bat normally, I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the important players need to step up and get counted."

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored 65 and then hit the winning runs in the Super Over
  • He was adjudged man-of-the-match in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand
  • He spoke about how he approached India's first Super Over
