 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma's Super Over Heroics Hands India 1st T20I Series Win In New Zealand

Updated: 29 January 2020 17:13 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Rohit Sharma hit two consecutive sixes off the last two balls of the Super Over with India needing 10 runs to win, sealing the series off for the visitors.

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma was the hero for India, top-scoring and then hitting the winning runs in the Super Over. © Twitter

New Zealand's Super Over woes continued as India won the third T20I to seal the five-match T20I series. A glorious innings from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was not enough to guide the home side to victory against India in the third T20I in Hamilton, as the match ended in a tie after both teams batted their 20 overs. Williamson carried his form into the deciding over, hitting 12 off four deliveries as New Zealand set a target of 18 for India to hit. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came in to bat for India, and Rohit, who was India's top scorer in the match, smoked two sixes off the last two deliveries to win a thriller for the visitors.

Sent in to bat first, India got off to a blistering start, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul putting on an 89-run stand before the latter fell for 27 to Colin de Grandhomme.

New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett then swung the momentum New Zealand's way when he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube in the 11th over.

Rohit, who was batting on 65 off 39 at the time, was looking ominous and his wicket stopped India's march.

India captain Virat Kohli and the in-form Shreyas Iyer then started to rebuild for India, putting on a 46-run partnership. But Mitchell Santner ended their stand, getting Iyer stumped. Two overs later, Kohli was gone for 38, leaving it to Jadeja and Manish Pandey to see India home.

The duo made 18 off the last over to take India to 179, finishing off on a high.

Chasing 180, Williamson hit eight fours and four sixes in his innings of 95 off 48 deliveries before losing his wicket in the final over with two runs needed off three balls. Mohammed Shami then bowled beautifully to deny New Zealand a run off the last ball, taking the match to the Super Over.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma starred for India as they scored 179 batting first
  • Kane Williamson hit 95 as New Zealand could only level the scores
  • India chased down the 18-run target set by the Kiwis in the Super Over
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become Top Run-Scoring Indian Captain In T20Is
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become Top Run-Scoring Indian Captain In T20Is
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.