India will look to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I in Hamilton on Wednesday. India already have a 2-0 lead, having won the first two matches in Auckland, and will look to seal the series with two matches to play. India were made to chase in both the matches so far and they came out on top in contrasting circumstances. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been the two biggest performers with the bat for India while the bowling unit has worked well in tandem.KL Rahul, with two fifties in two matches to his name, will look to carry on his rich vein of form. After blasting 56 off 27 deliveries in the first T20I while chasing 204, he was more watchful in the second outing with India chasing 133 and having lost a couple of early wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)