 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: India Look To Clinch Series In Hamilton

Updated:29 January 2020 11:11 IST

Live Score: NZ vs IND 3rd T20I: India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I on Sunday.

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: India Look To Clinch Series In Hamilton
NZ vs IND T20I Live Cricket Score: India are 2-0 ahead in the five-match series. © Twitter

India will look to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I in Hamilton on Wednesday. India already have a 2-0 lead, having won the first two matches in Auckland, and will look to seal the series with two matches to play. India were made to chase in both the matches so far and they came out on top in contrasting circumstances. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been the two biggest performers with the bat for India while the bowling unit has worked well in tandem.KL Rahul, with two fifties in two matches to his name, will look to carry on his rich vein of form. After blasting 56 off 27 deliveries in the first T20I while chasing 204, he was more watchful in the second outing with India chasing 133 and having lost a couple of early wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I, straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton

  • 11:11 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Rohit Sharma has failed to fire!

    Rohit Sharma, who had an outstanding 2019 with the bat, has failed to deliver so far in the two T20Is he has played in New Zealand. Rohit has scores of seven and eight and will be looking for improved showing in Hamilton.
  • 10:47 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Twenty20 International between New Zealand and India. The visitors are 2-0 up in the five-match series after a comprehensive win in Auckland on Sunday. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I Preview: India Aim To Seal Series Win Against Out-Of-Sorts New Zealand
    NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I Preview: India Aim To Seal Series Win Against Out-Of-Sorts New Zealand
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 27 January 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.