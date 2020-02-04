India, after beating New Zealand 5-0 in the shortest format, will look to carry their momentum to the three-match One-day International (ODI) series, which begins on February 5. However, India will be without limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who retired hurt in the 5th and final T20 International between the two teams on Sunday with a calf injury. The opener has been ruled out of the ODI series as well as the two-match Test series that follows with Mayank Agarwal named his replacement in the ODIs. However, a dominant India would still be favourites, even as the hosts would be aiming to start afresh and improve their performance and return to winning ways. New Zealand, who will be looking to bounce back from the T20I series drubbing, have injury woes of their own with skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of the opening two matches.