 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Replaces Rohit Sharma In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw And Shubhman Gill Named In India Test Squad

Updated: 04 February 2020 08:53 IST

Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in ODIs, Shubhman Gill included in India squad for Test series in New Zealand.

NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Replaces Rohit Sharma In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw And Shubhman Gill Named In India Test Squad
NZ vs IND: In ODIs, Mayank Agarwal has replaced Rohit Sharma, who suffered a calf injury in final T20I. © ICC/Twitter

Mayank Agarwal has replaced injured Rohit Sharma for the ODI series while Shubhman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have been included in India squad for the Test series in New Zealand, the BCCI said in a media statement on Tuesday morning.

"Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in press release.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad as Rohit's replacement. The committee also named the Test squad for the two-match Test series."

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

More to follow...

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Prithvi Shaw New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series in New Zealand
  • Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit Sharma in ODI team for NZ series
  • Prithvi Shaw returns to Test squad, Shubman Gill also included in team
Related Articles
New CAC Member Madan Lal Wants More Rest For Players Between Series
New CAC Member Madan Lal Wants More Rest For Players Between Series
Rohit Sharma Rates MS Dhoni As "Best Captain India Has Seen"
Rohit Sharma Rates MS Dhoni As "Best Captain India Has Seen"
New Zealand vs India: India Fined 20 Per Cent Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In 5th T20I
New Zealand vs India: India Fined 20 Per Cent Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In 5th T20I
Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of ODI, Test Series In New Zealand With Calf Injury: Report
Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of ODI, Test Series In New Zealand With Calf Injury: Report
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.