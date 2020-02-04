NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Replaces Rohit Sharma In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw And Shubhman Gill Named In India Test Squad

Mayank Agarwal has replaced injured Rohit Sharma for the ODI series while Shubhman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have been included in India squad for the Test series in New Zealand, the BCCI said in a media statement on Tuesday morning.

"Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in press release.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad as Rohit's replacement. The committee also named the Test squad for the two-match Test series."

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

