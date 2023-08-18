The wait is finally over as Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to action when India take on Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series against Ireland at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. Bumrah, who has been named captain for the series, has been out of action since September last year due to a recurring back issue and had surgery in New Zealand in March earlier this year. Bumrah's return is a timely one for the Indian team, which is set to take part in the Asia Cup, as well as the World Cup on home soil.

However, rain could play spoilsport in the series-opener in Malahide, with the forecast predicting heavy rain in and around the stadium.

According to Accuweather, the cloud cover will be as high as 99 per cent, with "occasional rain and a thunderstorm this evening".

While the cloud cover might drop down to 93 per cent, there is a 67 percent chance of rain during the game, which starts 7:30 PM IST (3 PM Local Time).

The forecast also predicts a "yellow warning", which suggests that the weather could get bad to worse, later in the evening.

Speaking of the India squad, Bumrah headlines a young side, featuring the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, who have been called up to the team for the first time.

India's ODI squad: Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan