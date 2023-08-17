Team India will be facing Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Dublin. This series is going to be really special for all the Indian fans as their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not only be back in action but will also don the captain's hat. Apart from him, the squad also features the IPL 2023 stars like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and others. Rinku, who left everyone utterly impressed with his heroics for Kolkata Knight Riders, is all set to make debut for Team India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BCCI shared a video, where Rinku interacted with his fellow teammate Jitesh Sharma and shared his experience of travelling in the business class flight for the first time.

"It feels really good. It's a dream of every player to play for Team India. When I entered my room and saw my jersey with my name and number (35) imprinted on it, that moment was really emotional for me as that's the only thing for which I had worked really hard. I was practicing in Noida with my friends when I got to know about my selection. I immediately called my mother up as she always used to encourage me to play for India, so, it was a dream come true for both of us," Rinku told Jitesh in a video uploaded on BCCI.tv.

Meanwhile, Jitesh also revealed that both the players made their debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy together in 2013 and now after ten years, they have also been named in India's squad.

Replying to Jitesh, Rinku gave a hilarious answer and said, "It's really great that we both are going together on this tour to Ireland as you will be helping me out with my English. It's also the first time that both of us are travelling in a business class flight, so it was quite tough for us to get familiar with all this."

"If I get a chance to play, I will give my 100 per cent and win matches for India. I spoke to everyone and they told me to not to take any pressure. I told Sanju (Samson) bhai that the only pressure I am taking is about giving interview in English," he added.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.