Hardik Pandya-led India will look to complete a 2-0 sweep over Ireland when the two teams meet in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday at Malahide in Dublin. All eyes will be on the weather yet again as players would want to have a full 20-overs-a-side match. Persistent showers had ensured that the first match of the series at the same venue was restricted to a 12-overs-a-side contest.

India won the first match easily with Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda shining with ball and bat respectively.

But this is a series which is all about giving a chance to India's bench strength and see who are the ones who can stake a claim for a place in the ICC T20 World Cup squad.

Hence, the Indian team management would want a full match in order to test the players.

The weather for Tuesday at Malahide also doesn't look very promising. There is 76 percent cloud cover at Malahide according to weather website Accuweather and light showers are also expected.

Fans though would hope that the rain gods relent and stay away from the stadium so that a full match can be played.

Promoted

India Squad: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy