India vs Ireland, 1st T20 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Aim For Winning Start vs Ireland
IND vs IRE Live Score: India will be taking on Ireland in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Dublin.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Cricket Live Score: Team India aim for a winning start
India vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Live Updates:India will be taking on Ireland in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Dublin. The visitors will be led by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be returning to action after recovering from a back injury. The series will also mark the return of India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who battled through a back injury. Apart from them, IPL 2023 star like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are all set to make their international debut. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of 1st T20I match between Ireland and India, straight from The Village, Dublin:
- 17:52 (IST)IND vs IRE Live: Return of Prasidh KrishnaApart from Jasprit Bumrah, pacer Prasidh Krishna also battled through a back injury and returning after a lengthy recovery process. It is expected that selectors would check out Krishna's form before taking a final call on the Asia Cup squad expected to be announced by the end of this week.
- 17:47 (IST)IND vs IRE Live: Preparations for the Asia CupJasprit Bumrah was named for a home series earlier this year, only to be pulled out at the eleventh hour as he underwent a surgery to treat a career-threatening injury. The Ireland series not only gives Bumrah an ideal opportunity to add miles to his legs but will also help him get ready for the Asia Cup, where he will be pitted against the likes of Babar Azam upfront on September 2.
- 17:46 (IST)IND vs IRE Live: Return of Jasprit BumrahAlmost 11 months after he hobbled off the field, Jasprit Bumrah will be cynosure of all eyes when he leads India against Ireland as the fast bowler's fitness and rhythm will be tested. The 29-year-old Bumrah is coming back after undergoing a surgery to treat the lower-back stress fractures he had suffered during a home series against Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, last year.
- 17:34 (IST)IND vs IRE Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I match between India and Ireland, straight from The Village in Dublin. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
