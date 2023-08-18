Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India is all set to face Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Dublin. Coming from a five-match series loss against West Indies, Team India eye redemption against Ireland. This series also marks the return of pacers Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who underwent back surgeries and went through a long recovery process. The team management has also named IPL 2023 like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad.

The 29-year-old Bumrah is coming back after undergoing a surgery to treat the lower-back stress fractures he had suffered during a home series against Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, last year.

He will be bowling a maximum of just 12 overs across three games over five days but this series will allow chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, ODI captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to get a fair idea of where the Gujarat slinger is placed in terms of match fitness.

The Ireland series not only gives Bumrah an ideal opportunity to add miles to his legs but will also help him get ready for the Asia Cup, where he will be pitted against the likes of Babar Azam upfront on September 2.

The players in this Indian team, save Bumrah and Sanju Samson, will be vying for gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the core team would be keen to make most of the three T20Is.

Advertisement

Here's what we think can be the India's Playing XI for the 1st T20I against West Indies:

India's Predicted XI:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

(With PTI Inputs)