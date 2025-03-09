India took on New Zealand in the highly anticipated grand finale match of Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. The Blackcaps skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat. This was India's 15th consecutive toss loss in the ODI format and 12th under skipper Rohit Sharma. Despite this setback, Indian bowlers gave their best on the field and restricted the Kiwis at 251/7 in 50 overs. Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were the star bowlers with two wickets each. On the other hand, Daryl Mitchell scored 63 for the Kiwis.

Apart from the brilliant first innings, another thing which caught everyone's attention was the presence of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the stadium.

In the final match in Dubai, Chahal was spotted with a woman in the stands, which led to a lot of gossip by fans on social media.

This scene of Chahal has been captured amid his ongoing divorce case with wife Dhanashree Verma.

While news of their separation was doing the rounds on social media for months, the confirmation of the couple filing for divorce came around a week ago. There were reports that claimed the couple's final hearing and all necessary formalities took place at the Bandra Family Court, where both were physically present. However, Dhanashree's lawyer had said that the proceedings were still underway.

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanashree's lawyer Aditi Mohan had said in a statement.

Many media reports also claimed that Dhanashree asked for Rs 60 crore as alimony but her family denied it completely and asked the media to not spread any kind of misinformation.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear-no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the statement read.

On the work front, Chahal will be playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. He was roped in by PBKS at a whopping price of Rs 18 crore in the mega auction in December last year.