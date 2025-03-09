Ravindra Jadeja bowled a very economical 10 overs in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final in Dubai On Sunday. The veteran spin allrounder gave away only 30 runs in 10 overs and took the important wicket of Tom Latham. Jadeja currently plays only in ODIs and Tests after he retired from the T20I format after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win. After his spell ended on Sunday, Virat Kohli went and hugged him. While the hug may have been just a friendly gesture by Kohli, social media wondered whether it was an indication of Ravindra Jadeja hanging his boots after the match.

Ravindra Jadeja has played over 200 ODIs. Along with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whose retirement speculation is also doing the rounds, are three of the most senior players in the current Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli ran towards Jadeja and hugged him after his spell (10-0-30-1). Could it be his last ODI if India go on to win the Champions Trophy? #INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/sRzCFhbf8G — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) March 9, 2025

Talking about the game, shepherded by a brilliant Kuldeep Yadav (2/40), Indian spinners aced the conditions but well-timed fifties by Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell steered New Zealand to a competitive 251 for seven in the Champions Trophy final here on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell (63, 101 balls) and Bracewell (53 off 40 balls) navigated the Blackcaps through a turbulent middle phase after they opted to bat first.

However, the start made by New Zealand did not justify the total that they eventually managed.

They raced to 69 for 1 in 10 overs despite losing Will Young to Varun Chakravarthy (2/45), who came to bowl as early as the sixth over. The introduction of Kuldeep 11th over changed the complexion of the game.

With his first ball, Kuldeep consumed Rachin Ravindra, who failed to read a wonderfully concealed googly that disturbed his stumps.

It also ended a good 57-run opening stand, in which Ravindra, who punished Hardik Pandya for a six and two fours in row, was dropped on 28 by Mohammed Shami off his own bowling.

In the very next over, Kane Williamson's forward prod off the left-arm wrist spinner eventuated in a return catch as the Kiwis slipped to 75 for three in 12.2 overs.

The four-pronged Indian spin attack assumed control of the proceedings from that point, and New Zealand could not find a boundary for the next 81 balls.

That tedious sequence was broken when Glenn Phillips hammered Kuldeep for a six over long-off.

Kuldeep and Varun, who at times breached the 100 kmph barrier, found appreciable turn off the deck.

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, however, relied more on quickness to cramp Kiwis batters for space.

Both the methods of operation were equally effective on the day as the Indian tweakers conceded just 144 runs in the 38 overs bowled between them.

Chakravarthy also mixed his endless ensemble of tricks and accounted for Phillips to end a promising 57-run alliance for the fifth wicket Phillips could not nullify a 93 kmph googly, and was bowled while looking to cut the ball past square of the wicket.

However, New Zealand might still have hoped for a total in the vicinity of 260 as Mitchell, who cleverly milked the field for singles and twos, brought up his fifty in 91 balls.