Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant blasted his team's batting approach following their loss to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Chasing 160 on a challenging track, LSG were bundled out for 119 in 18 overs, losing the plot in the Powerplay after Ayush Badoni, Pant, and Aiden Markram were all dismissed for ducks. Speaking on the defeat, LSG's fourth on the bounce, Pant criticised the batters, including himself, for wasting the effort put in by the bowlers.

"I think it is difficult to explain. Our batting is letting us down. We have to look for answers within. We could have taken more time, but I'm not making excuses. Our bowlers did a fantastic job," Pant said. Despite the result, he remained hopeful: "We know we have the firepower and we want to believe in it."

The post-match presentation ended on a rare light note. "Thank you for being soft," Pant quipped as Simon Doull thanked him for the chat, leaving the former New Zealand pacer smiling.

Earlier, opting to bowl, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan took two wickets apiece to restrict Rajasthan to 159/6. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for RR with a brisk 43* off 29 balls. In the chase, Mitchell Marsh (55 off 41) held the innings together even as the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Himmat Singh fell to irresponsible shots.

The burden eventually fell to Mukul Choudhary, who remains a work in progress and hasn't yet mastered tackling bouncers that grip off the surface. Furthermore, the decision to use Himmat Singh as an 'Impact Sub' is bound to be questioned; despite nearly a decade in domestic cricket, the batter has a career strike rate of 135 and averages less than a six per game.

The defeat maintains LSG's dismal record at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where the side remains winless at home this season.

(With PTI Inputs)

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