Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is unlikely to captain Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025, according to a report by Times Of India. Pant was appointed DC skipper back in 2021 and he is widely considered to be their top priority when it comes to retentions ahead of the new season. However, the report claim that he can lose the captaincy and India all-rounder Axar Patel has emerged as a strong contender. However, nothing concrete has been decided regarding Axar and the report added that the franchise will also be on the lookout for someone "who is captaincy material" in the auction.

“Yes, the Delhi Capitals could be looking for a new captain. There are chances that India allrounder Axar Patel may take over as the new captain, or the franchise could be eyeing someone who is captaincy material at the IPL auction (likely to take place overseas in mid-November),” a source told TOI.

“Pant, though, is set to be the franchise's top retention. It's just that the leadership group at DC feels that he's better off without the pressures of captaincy,” the source added.

Former India left-hander Hemang Badani is emerging as a front-runner in the race to become the chief coach of Delhi Capitals, while pacer Munaf Patel's name is doing the rounds for a role in the support staff of the franchise.

DC had parted ways with Australian Ricky Ponting as head coach a few weeks ago owing to his availability issues. Ponting had been with the team since 2018.

"DC management is looking at quality home-grown coaches and Hemang and Munaf's names have cropped up. A final decision is yet to be taken but in case of Munaf, it could be bowling coach's job," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Delhi Capitals, like most of the other franchises, is likely to opt for three retentions -- skipper Rishabh Pant (18 crore), all-rounder Axar Patel (Rs 14 crore) and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 11 crore).

Since five retentions would cost Rs 75 crore, it is believed that Jake-Fraser McGurk, who was last year's breakaway star, and South African Tristan Stubbs, two of their major foreign contributors could be picked with the Right To Match (RTM) cards if their price tags are within team's budget.

