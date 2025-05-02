Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest Indian cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter achieved the sensational feat during the encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he scored 48 off just 23 deliveries. Sudharsan looked in sublime form as he slammed 9 fours before he was dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari. Overall, Shaun Marsh was the fastest to score 2000 runs in T20 cricket (53 innings). The record earlier belonged to legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar who achieved the huge feat in 59 innings.

Fewest innings taken for 2000 runs in T20s

53 - Shaun Marsh

54 - Sai Sudharsan*

58 - Brad Hodge / Marcus Trescothick / Muhammad Waseem

59 - Sachin Tendulkar / D'Arcy Short

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday. In the five matches that have been played at this venue, including Friday night's encounter, no team has elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad sit on the verge of elimination. A loss on the night could see them become the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to have been eliminated from the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, "We will have a bowl. You never really know what you will get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night. We won our first game at CSK's venue. Hopefully, the trend continues here as well. If we win all our games, we still have a chance. We haven't quite clicked as a team. In the last couple of games, we have done better. Same team."

The Titans have certainly stumbled along their way, after having won four games on the trot and occupying the top spot in the table for the initial phase of the tournament, and are coming off a thumping loss against the Rajasthan Royals. The home side has made one change to their lineup with Gerald Coetzee coming in place of Karim Janat.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said, "We would have bowled first as well. Looks like a good wicket. Last game here, we played against Mumbai, and we batted as well. The season has been pretty good for us. Nothing changes us for us. This is the time when a good team peaks. We are not really looking at the NRR. We are looking to see each game as it is. We have one change. Gerald comes in for Karim."

(With IANS inputs)