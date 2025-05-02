Shubman Gill was involved in a heated interaction with the umpire following a controversial dismissal during the IPL 2025 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Gill looked in brilliant form as he slammed a sensational half-century to provide GT with a near-perfect start. However, on the final ball of the 13th over, he was run-out for 76 off just 38 deliveries. Jos Buttler played a delivery from Zeeshan Ansari towards short fine leg and went for a quick single. However, Harshal Patel quickly collected the ball and his throw crashed into the stumps with Gill well short of his crease. The replays left the third umpire confused as it was not certain whether the stumps were disturbed by the ball or the wicket-keeper's gloves. But, the third umpire was ultimately convinced and ruled in SRH's favour.

Gill was visibly upset with the decision and after making his way to the GT dugout, he was caught on camera having a heated conversation with the match official over the dismissal.

Gujarat Titans posted 224 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match on Friday.

Invited to bat, skipper Shubman Gill scored a 38-ball 76 before Jos Buttler slammed 64 off 37 deliveries.

Jaydev Unadkat picked three wickets in the last over.

(With PTI inputs)