Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may be languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table, but batting coach Mike Hussey remains calm and assured that there is no "panic in the camp". On the eve of CSK's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the former Australian cricketer made it clear that while results haven't gone their way this season, the franchise isn't hitting the panic button. Instead, Hussey believes that the team's struggles have come down to "fine margins," and that there are enough positives, especially among young players, to suggest a brighter future.

"We're certainly not going to panic and throw everything out just because it hasn't gone well this year," Hussey said, addressing the press before their upcoming match in Bengaluru. With only four points from 10 games, CSK have officially bowed out of playoff contention, but Hussey insists that a few tactical improvements could've flipped their fortunes.

"We definitely need to tidy up on a few areas," he admitted.

Despite CSK's position at the bottom of the table, Hussey stressed that the gap between winning and losing has been razor-thin in several encounters.

"I can think off the top of my head probably three games that they would have won, and they'd probably be sitting somewhere right up near the top four," he explained. "I actually don't think we're too far away." The key issue, he implied, was not a lack of talent but an inability to finish close games.

Hussey remained confident in the ability of the current squad to compete with the best. "We have got some match-winning players in that line-up," he said, reaffirming faith in CSK's core. While the five-time champions have been let down by inconsistency and perhaps a little bit of luck, Hussey's message is clear: the team still has the firepower to challenge any opponent in the IPL.

In a difficult season, Hussey pointed to young players like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis as silver linings. Their performances have offered a glimpse into what the future could hold for CSK.

"It's a great opportunity for some guys to get a chance to play in the IPL. Hopefully, they can grab their chances and shore up their spot in the squad for the next few years," he said. For a franchise known for backing experience, this injection of youth could mark the beginning of a new era.

With four games still to go, Hussey urged the team to focus on salvaging pride and building momentum for next season. "A few wins and a few players who have taken their opportunities, that would be fantastic by the end of the season," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)