GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH Desperate For 'Travishek' To Fire In Must-Win Match
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: GT aim to take a giant step towards this year's IPL playoffs with a win over struggling SRH.
GT Vs SRH LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
GT vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: One of the most consistent sides this season, Gujarat Titans (GT) aim to take a giant step towards this year's IPL playoffs with a win over struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, GT must bounce back after slumping to a heavy defeat against a Vaibhav Suryavanshi-powered Rajasthan Royals. Back at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT, however, will be buoyed by their in-form top-order. SRH, on the other hand, look for course correction, having slipped into a precarious position. They are approaching a must-win territory with five games left. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: GT vs SRH LIVE Score, Straight from Ahmedabad
- 17:29 (IST)Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Can GT go top?GT missed a chance to go top of the table, but can solidify their playoff spot even more with a win today. Victory tonight would take Shubman Gill's side to 14 points, on the verge of qualification. A huge victory could even see them go top.
- 17:28 (IST)GT vs SRH LIVE: Gujarat Titans recovering from Vaibhav Suryavanshi shockGujarat Titans were handed out a hammering by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their previous match. Suryavanshi smashed 101 off 38 balls, blowing away the opposition and the minds of everyone watching the knock. GT had set RR a target of 210, which was chased down in just 15.5 overs.
- 17:15 (IST)Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Can 'Travishek' fire?Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-conquering opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has struggled for consistency in IPL 2025. Yes, we have seen flashes, but not them not firing in multiple matches has been the reason behind SRH suffering a top-order collapse in many matches. For SRH to pull off a miracle comeback, 'Travishek' must fire.
