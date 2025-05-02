GT vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: One of the most consistent sides this season, Gujarat Titans (GT) aim to take a giant step towards this year's IPL playoffs with a win over struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, GT must bounce back after slumping to a heavy defeat against a Vaibhav Suryavanshi-powered Rajasthan Royals. Back at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT, however, will be buoyed by their in-form top-order. SRH, on the other hand, look for course correction, having slipped into a precarious position. They are approaching a must-win territory with five games left. (Live Scorecard)

