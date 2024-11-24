The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25, 2024, as teams prepare to rebuild their entire roster for the IPL 2025 season. The two-day mega auction - which happens once every three years - will see some huge players go under the hammer, like Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul and Jos Buttler. The 10 IPL franchises will take part in the auction, which will see a total of 577 players enter the bidding process.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Date, Time, Venue

As mentioned above, the IPL auction will be held on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25.

For the first time, the IPL auction will be held in Saudi Arabia, in the Abady Al Johar Arena in the city of Jeddah. The arena has a capacity of 15,000.

The auction will start at 3:30 PM IST on both days.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Total players

A total of 577 players will go under the hammer in the mega auction. 367 of them will be Indian, while 210 are overseas. Originally, 574 players had registered for the auction, but England's Jofra Archer, USA's Saurabh Netravalkar and India's Hardik Tamore were later added into the list.

Each IPL team must have at least 18 players in their roster at the end of the auction.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Budget and Right to Match (RTM) card

All IPL franchises have a total budget of Rs 120 crore, but enter the auction with less than that amount following the retention phase.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has the highest purse in the auction (Rs 110.5 cr), while Rajasthan Royals (RR) has the least (Rs 41 cr)

Right to Match:

The IPL auction sees the unique Right to Match (RTM) rule incorporated into the bidding process, which allows former franchises the option to buy back their previous player for the sold price in the auction. However, there is a twist this year.

If a team uses the RTM, the bid-winning team will be given the chance to make one final bid and raise their amount. If the player's old franchise choose to utilise the RTM on the final bid, then they will successfully buy back the player.

For example, if KL Rahul is sold for Rs 15 cr by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) use their RTM, PBKS will be given a chance to increase their bid. If PBKS put a final bid of Rs 17 cr, LSG can buy back Rahul only if they match that figure. Otherwise, the RTM card isn't used.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Live Streaming

The IPL auction will be televised live on the Star Sports Network, and streamed live digitally on the JioCinema app and website.