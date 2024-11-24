IPL Auction Live: RTM Explained





RTM or Right-To-Match is the power given to a franchise to sign an old player whom they had released in the auction pool. Each franchise was allowed to retain a maximum of 6 players, including one uncapped star. A franchise which has retained all 6 players, can't use RTM in the auction. A franchise which has retained only 2 players, has the option of using 6 RTMs.





Example: Hypothetically, Punjab Kings spend Rs. 20 crore on Rishabh Pant. Yet, Delhi Capitals can buy him back using RTM. If DC decided to use RTM, PBKS will get the option of giving another bid (for instance Rs. 22 crore). If DC still have to buy Pant, they will have to match that fee.

What Is RTM? How Can It Be Used?