IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates Day 1: Rishabh Pant Set To Make History In Jeddah
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Day 1: A total of 577 players are set to go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With top Indian stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer entering the auction, there is a possibility that the Rs 25-crore ceiling might be broken this time. Pant, Iyer, and Arshdeep listed in the first set of marquee players that will feature on Day 1 of the auction, while the second includes Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. Indian-capped stars make up seven of the 12 marquee names at the auction.
Here are the live updates from IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:
- 10:50 (IST)IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live: A Look At The Marquee SetsThere are a total of 2 marquee sets which will be brought up in the auction first. Here's a look at the two sets:
Marquee Set 1: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Mitchell Starc.Marquee Set 2: consists of KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.
- 10:30 (IST)IPL Auction Live: RTM ExplainedWhat Is RTM? How Can It Be Used?RTM or Right-To-Match is the power given to a franchise to sign an old player whom they had released in the auction pool. Each franchise was allowed to retain a maximum of 6 players, including one uncapped star. A franchise which has retained all 6 players, can't use RTM in the auction. A franchise which has retained only 2 players, has the option of using 6 RTMs.Example: Hypothetically, Punjab Kings spend Rs. 20 crore on Rishabh Pant. Yet, Delhi Capitals can buy him back using RTM. If DC decided to use RTM, PBKS will get the option of giving another bid (for instance Rs. 22 crore). If DC still have to buy Pant, they will have to match that fee.
- 10:15 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction Live: How Much Money Do Franchises Have Left?A look at the remaining purse balance of all 10 franchises. Will Punjab Kings bag Rishabh Pant because of a whopping purse?Punjab Kings - Rs 110.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals - Rs 41 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 83 crore
Delhi Capitals - Rs 73 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 69 crore
Gujarat Titans - Rs 69 crore
Chennai Super Kings - Rs 55 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 51 crore
Mumbai Indians - Rs 45 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 45 crore
- 10:03 (IST)IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live: Rishabh Pant Has Date With DestinyHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rishabh Pant, one of the first players to be drawn in the auction, is set to become the most-expensive player in the history of the game. The record is held by Mitchell Starc at present, who was bought for INR 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction last year.