MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings slumped to their biggest defeat in the IPL (in terms of balls remaining) on Friday. The five-time champions could manage only 103/9 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders, which the defending champions chased down in just 10.1 overs. This was CSK's fifth loss in six matches in the IPL 2025 and the side is placed ninth among 10 teams. This is also the first time in IPL history that CSK have lost three matches on the trot at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the IPL. After the loss, former India player and MS Dhoni's ex-teammate Manoj Tiwary had some blunt questions.

"From hereon CSK's cart is going to go downhill. It seemed like that from the last three-four matches. You see the shot selection of the players, after playing form 20-25 years, you get to realise what can happen. I couldn't understand some things. Your Purple Cap winner is Noor Ahmad, but when did he come to bowl? In the 8th over. And in the first ball itself, he scalped the wicket of Sunil Narine. Naturally, the cricket sense tells you that if the opposition spinners are doing so well, then you have the Purple Cap winner, why not bring him early? Generally MS Dhoni does not make such mistake. I have not seen it in so many years. Why it happened today, maybe it is worth knowing," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

"Why do they not go to the drawing board early? I think, it is obvious that you re-asses after a loss. But some things that are taking place is beyond my understanding. Like, when Ashwin was bowling today, earlier to all the left-handers he bowled round the stumps, but today he bowled over the stumps. I became very easy for Sunil Narine. These small things...when you have such an experienced player and wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni? Unka kahi na kahi Dimaag nahi chal raha hai kya (Have their brains stopped working)?"

Talking about the match, Sunil Narine turned in a match-winning all-round performance to help the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to winning ways with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai on Friday.

Bowling first, Narine was exceptional with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 3/13. His spell played a crucial role in restricting CSK to 103/9. The seasoned spinner picked up key wickets and applied the brakes during the middle overs, never allowing the CSK batters to settle.

Narine's impact didn't stop there. Opening the batting alongside Quinton de Kock, the West Indian went on a rampage right from the outset. The duo added 46 runs for the first wicket, laying a solid foundation for the chase. Narine smashed a blistering 44 off 19 balls, laced with two boundaries and five towering sixes, providing KKR with the momentum they needed.

de Kock fell for 23, bowled by Anshul Kamboj, who was playing his first game for CSK, while Narine was dismissed by Noor Ahmad on the very first ball of his spell. However, the damage had already been done. Ajinkya Rahane (20*), leading the side, played a composed knock and built a 39-run partnership with Narine before being joined by Rinku Singh.

Rinku (15*) finished the match in style with a towering six in the 11th over, helping KKR chase down the target in just 10.1 overs. They ended at 107/2, not only sealing their third win of the season but also giving a significant boost to their Net Run Rate. With this victory, KKR climbed to the third spot on the points table with three wins in six games.

With ANI inputs