Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's LSG Aim To Stop GT's Juggernaut
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG are currently sixth in a mid-table muddle with six points but it is a side on upward curve at the moment.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2025 match on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. In sapping Lucknow heat, an enticing battle is likely to ensue since there is not much to choose between the two teams. Titans have won four matches in a row to sit pretty on top of the table. LSG are currently sixth in a mid-table muddle with six points but it is a side on upward curve at the moment. In all big battles, the important sub-plots hold the key and in this match, it would be a duel between tournament' top scorer Pooran and Siraj, the best fast bowler on view. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 Live Updates - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, straight from Lucknow:
- 14:42 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: Dismal shows from PantRishabh Pant, the player auctioned at the highest price (Rs 27 crore) in history of IPL, is enduring a rough season so far. Only 19 runs across four innings isn't a reflection of his abilities. If Shubman Gill and Pant get going, it will be a treat for the weekend Lucknow crowd.
- 14:37 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: Lack of runs from both captainsShubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are two class players but neither of the two skippers have been able to set the IPL stage on fire. Gill had a great 2023 season when he scored 890 runs but since then his T20 game has tapered off a bit. He hasn't exactly been at his free flowing best since taking over the leadership role last season. He has so far scored 148 runs at a strike-rate of 146. B Sai Sudharsan (273) and Jos Buttler (203) has done bulk of the heavy-lifting at the top order.
- 14:34 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: The fiery Mohammed SirajThe best part about Mohammed Siraj's bowling is his ability to bowl the conventional Test-match length first up with movement off the surface. Hitting Siraj through the line during the Powerplay overs isn't always the easiest of propositions and not just Nicholas Pooran but the two openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh will also have to be careful while playing him.
- 14:20 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: Battle between Pooran and SirajIn all big battles, the important sub-plots hold the key and in this match, it would be a duel between tournament' top scorer Nicholas Pooran and Mohammed Siraj, the best fast bowler on view. With 288 runs, Pooran is on top of the leader-board of run-getters, with only one failure in five innings so far. The 24 sixes that he has smashed alongside 25 fours is a testimony to his dominance in the shortest format.
- 14:04 (IST)LSG vs GT LIVE: Blow for Gujarat?Kiwi all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a groin injury. He has flown back to New Zealand. Would it be considered a big blow since he has not played since GT's opening match against Punjab Kings?
- 14:00 (IST)LSG vs GT LIVE: Can Pant get inconsistent LSG click?LSG's top-order has also fired with the pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram clicking together. They also have the season's top scorer so far in Nicholas Pooran, even though he has not performed in the last two games. Save Digvesh Rathi, their bowling has been a bit inconsistent.
- 13:53 (IST)LSG vs GT LIVE: Gill's Gujarat on fire!So far, GT have legit arrived to the IPL 2025 party in style. In the batting department, at least one of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan or Jos Buttler have scored a fifty in each of their five games so far. Sherfane Rutherford's presence of number four has also been a calming factor of GT. Their bowlers, on the other hand, have also fired more often than not.
