Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2025 match on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. In sapping Lucknow heat, an enticing battle is likely to ensue since there is not much to choose between the two teams. Titans have won four matches in a row to sit pretty on top of the table. LSG are currently sixth in a mid-table muddle with six points but it is a side on upward curve at the moment. In all big battles, the important sub-plots hold the key and in this match, it would be a duel between tournament' top scorer Pooran and Siraj, the best fast bowler on view. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 Live Updates - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, straight from Lucknow: