Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s recent form has raised massive doubts over their chances to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following their latest defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, CSK sit ninth in the points table with two points from six matches and net run-rate of -1.554. With eight matches left, CSK would need to pull off a massive turnaround in order to finish in the top four at the end of the league phase. Generally, teams with 16 points at the end of the league phase are all but guaranteed to finish in the playoff places.

Last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the playoffs despite losing seven of their first eight matches. In fact, they finished fourth with 14 points from as many matches.

Considering that, CSK also have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, they would have to win their remaining matches, and also hope that other results go their way.

If CSK win all of their remaining matches, they'll end the group stage with 16 points from 14 matches. Even if they finish with 14 points, they would still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs.

CSK are currently on a five game losing streak, following the loss to KKR. CSK stand-in captain MS Dhoni opened up on the reason behind the team's loss in the 25th encounter of the cash-rich league.

"It has been quite a few nights that have not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today, I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there; when we bowled in the 2nd innings, it stopped a bit. Today, it did in the first innings. When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners, it is difficult. We never got any partnerships, and a bit more partnerships, application, and we would be fine. What is important is to see the conditions," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

Further, the wicketkeeper-batter said that the middle order needs to step up; if they don't, it will be difficult for the five-time champions to win the game this season.

"We have done a couple of games decently well, so back your strengths and play the shots you can play. Not match to someone's else play. Our openers are good openers, play authentic cricket shots, they don't slog or look to hit across the line. It is important not to get desperate seeing the scorecard. If we start looking for 60 with our lineup, it will be very difficult for us. Get partnerships going, maybe capitalise in the middle and later overs, and if we lose wickets, the middle order has to do their job differently. And the slog will be delayed for quite a while," the 43-year-old player added.

(With ANI Inputs)